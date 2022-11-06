Does London's finest teenage detective have two left feet? It certainly seems that way as Millie Bobby Brown shares a behind-the-scenes snippet of her dance rehearsal with Louis Partridge for Enola Holmes 2. The Netflix film, which stars Brown in the titular role, follows the story of Sherlock Holmes' (Henry Cavill) younger sister Enola on her journey to cement herself as a detective in her own right - outside of her elusive big brother's shadow.

The film showcases some core character development for all of the leading cast, including Lord Tewkesbury (Partridge) who has gone from nincompoop to London's most eligible bachelor. Enola and Tewkesbury's worlds collide again when the youngest member of the Holmes family is forced to turn to the now powerful young Lord for help in her latest case. Naturally, her case cannot be solved without going undercover at a ball and requesting a waltz from one of the esteemed guests. There is just one small caveat - Enola cannot dance. Tewkesbury on the other hand has been primed to dancing perfection which prompts Enola to implore him to offer an impromptu dance lesson in a bathroom. Despite their less favorable location, the pair set ball bathroom ablaze as Tewkesbury leads Enola through a waltz so electric the tension is palpable.

Following the film's release, Brown has shared two clips of her in dance rehearsals with Partridge. The first video shows the Stranger Things star exaggeratedly putting one left in front of the other as she mimics a waltz-esque step as she waits for her cue. Looking like a ballerina in a jewelry box she proceeds to join her hands above her head before twirling around. On beat, Brown then moves across the floor hand-in-hand with her co-star, with the pair breaking into occasional grins as they power through the routine with the occasional hiccup. The second video is presumably from further in the rehearsal process as the duo appears much more seamless as they glide through the motions, with Brown in heels this time instead of trainers. Mocking her missteps, the actress captioned the post, "two left feet," with the face-palm emoji for good measure. The practice evidently paid off as the pair have been widely praised by fans for their precious chemistry on-screen.

RELATED: ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Director Harry Bradbeer Reveals How a Real Event Inspired the Sequel

Whilst Enola and Tewkesbury's romance is a central plot line within the sequel, Enola Holmes 2 does not shy away from exploring darker aspects of history. The story is set in 19th century London, in the lead-up to the Match Girls’ Strike of 1888, which saw women and young girls refuse to continue producing matches under ruthless working conditions. Speaking about the decision to interweave such a critical part of real-life history, director Harry Bradbeer told Collider: "We saw and remembered, and I kind of dusted off my memory, of the Match Girls Factory strike. I thought, “Well here's a story of sisterhood. Here's a story of going from a story that was about constitutional change to social and union change to industrial action.”

Enola Holmes 2 is on Netflix now. You can watch Brown's video on Instagram and the trailer below.