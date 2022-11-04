[This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Enola Holmes 2]Enola Holmes 2 added a new cast member to its ever-growing cast in a delightful pre-credits scene, which saw Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) finally meet his iconic counterpart Dr. Watson. While his role is scarce more than a cameo in this film, hopefully a yet-to-be-announced threequel will give Himesh Patel the opportunity to shine further as Dr. Watson.

Following the critical success of Netflix's Enola Holmes film, which is an adaptation of Nancy Springer's beloved book series by a similar name, Netfllix was quick to announce that Millie Bobby Brown and Cavill would be reprising their roles in the sequel. The film sees the titular Enola Holmes following in her brother's footsteps as a detective, and swept up into an inspired-by-true-events mystery involving match stick factories in London. While there has been no word yet on whether the streamer will greenlight a third film, Enola Holmes 2 left audiences with a bit of a cliffhanger as Sherlock opens the door to Dr. Watson, who is looking for a place to stay. How could they leave us hanging after finally introducing audiences to the dynamic duo?

Patel is a perfect match for Watson's temperament, and it's easy to picture him rolling his eyes as the chaos that Sherlock's personality tends to attract. The British actor is perhaps best known for playing Tamwar Masood in the BBC's long-running soap opera EastEnders, where he appeared for nearly a decade before moving on to more global hits like Yesterday, Tenet, Don't Look Up, and more recently as the star of HBO's critically acclaimed miniseries Station Eleven, which garnered him an Emmy nomination.

Enola Holmes 2 saw the return of more than just Brown and Cavill, with Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, and Susan Wokoma returning to the roles they originated in the first, however Sam Caflin was notably absent as the other Holmes sibling Mycroft. The cast also included David Thewlis, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney, and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.

Who Is Dr. Watson?

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle first introduced readers to Dr. John H. Watson in Sherlock's first mystery A Study in Scarlet. He acts as a bit of a foil to Sherlock's personality (he's far more reserved and more in-tune with Victorian society than Sherlock's eccentric persona), and the pair become best friends in addition to the good doctor becoming Sherlock's assistant and flatmate. While he is a medical doctor, Watson is never quite as astute or deductive as Holmes. It will be curious to see how these attributes are brought to Cavill and Patel's interpretations of the characters.

