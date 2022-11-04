Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Enola Holmes 2London's got a new detective in town, and she's determined to solve any mystery thrown at her — if only someone would actually give her a mystery to solve. In Enola Holmes 2, the titular detective (played by Millie Bobby Brown) struggles to be taken seriously as a sleuth by the people of London. Not exactly an easy feat when your older brother is none other than the famed Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill).

Things take a turn for Enola when a match girl named Bessie (Serrana Su-Ling Bliss) comes to her, asking for help in finding her missing older sister. Enola goes undercover at the Lyon's match factory where Bessie works, looking to discover who could possibly have it in for her older sister Sarah, and in the process discovering the truly horrible conditions under which young working-class women are forced to work.

Meanwhile, at 221b Baker Street, Sherlock is working on a case of his own. One that, at first glance, is worlds away from the working class struggle occupying Enola's time. However, when all signs begin to point back to Lyon's, the siblings realize their two cases are actually two sides of the same insidious plot.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Review: Charming Sequel Cranks Up the Stakes, Romance, and Sibling Rivalry

Who is Mira Troy?

As Enola tries to get to the bottom of Sarah's disappearance, she infiltrates a high society ball attended by William Lyon (Gabriel Tierney), the son of the match factory owner Henry Lyon (David Westhead). During a quiet moment on the balcony, she is approached by Mira Troy (Sharon Duncan-Brewster), the secretary to Lord McIntyre (Tim McMullin). The woman offers Enola some advice, while coyly admitting that as a private secretary to the Treasury Minister she sees and hears everything but often passes unnoticed.

This is enough to make her a formidable opponent. But this is also a Sherlock Holmes story after all. And what is a Sherlock Holmes story without that most formidable of rivals, Moriarty? Yes, just as Enola is befriending Mira Troy, Sherlock realizes the person behind the high-profile thefts he is investigating is a person calling themselves Moriarty — which eagle-eyed viewers will recognize is an anagram of "Mira Troy."

Though Lestrade (Adeel Akhtar) does arrest her at the end of the film, the graphics that play during the credits show that she managed to break out, likely setting up a future encounter with Sherlock and Enola down the line.

What Happens to the Match Girls?

Image via Netflx

Enola learns that Sarah (Hannah Dodd) was never actually missing, but hiding in plain sight with William Lyon as the two planned to expose the dangerous practices at the match factory. The switch to cheaper phosphorous is getting the girls sick and killing them, though those at the top are only too happy to dismiss it as typhus.

After William is killed, Sarah is driven by her desire to see justice done and tries to expose Henry Lyon and Lord McIntyre to the authorities, but the pages containing her proof are destroyed before she can. Though she loses hope, she isn't out for long and decides to enact justice in a different way. The authorities might not want to hold wealthy men to account, but the match girls feel differently. She rallies them all and convinces them to walk away from their jobs at the Lyon's match factory, in a nod to the real life 1888 Match Girl Strike.

What Happens to Enola?

The film starts off with Enola proudly setting up shop for her detective agency, complete with her very own storefront with her name painted on the glass. It doesn't take long for things to go so wrong that she is forced to close down her operation and consider moving back to the countryside. Following the success of her investigation, however, she decides to remain in London, now using the office behind Edith's (Susan Wokoma) jiu-jitsu studio as a base of operations.

As for her personal life, her investigation into Sarah's disappearance puts her more directly in the path of her friend Tewksbury (Louis Partridge) who is actively trying to do his best from his position in the House of Lords. The two share a very romantic dance at the ball she sneaks into — in a not-so-romantic location — and later confess that they love each other. Their story in the film ends with the two of them walking off down the street together, arm in arm.

Who Knocks on Sherlock's Door?

Image via Netflix

Though this might not be quite as dramatic as certain other mid-credit scenes Cavill has done recently, the story of Enola Holmes 2 doesn't end as soon as the credit graphics begin to appear. Midway through, things cut back to Sherlock at 221b Baker street, on Thursday afternoon at 3:59 pm, waiting for his scheduled visit from Enola.

The door knocks, and he answers, but on the other side of the door is not his younger sister, but instead a grown man (Himesh Patel) following up on Sherlock's search for a flatmate. Sherlock quickly realizes this whole thing was a ploy from his sister, who is determined to find him a friend. The man at the door introduces himself as Doctor John Watson, and just like that, all the main Sherlock Holmes players have entered the scene.

Enola Holmes 2 is streaming now on Netflix.