It’s all smiles and dance moves on the set of the Enola Holmes sequel, which announced on Twitter that filming has wrapped. In a clip released by Netflix UK & Ireland, fans got an inside look at Louis Partridge’s final moments of filming the sequel to the streaming platform’s 2020 feature. Partridge gets a wrap call on his scene and he embraces two of his peers before going in for a hug with the film’s star, Millie Bobby Brown. As the crew claps around them, Partridge lifts Brown up mid hug before setting her down. The two then begin to dance in celebration of a job well done.

While we don’t have much information about the sequel to the 2020 hit, we do know that it will pick up shortly after the events of the first film. Based on the popular young adult novels by Nancy Springer, the first film followed the titular character as she set out to uncover the mystery behind her mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter) and her sudden disappearance. While Enola begins to sniff out her mother’s trail, she encounters Tewkesbury (Partridge), a young lord who is hiding out from something himself. As Enola works doubletime to both find her mother as well as to help Tewkesbury, her famous older brothers, Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), are hot on the young sleuth’s heels in order to bring her home.

So what has Enola been up to in the meantime? Back in early December, Legendary Comics YA announced that they would be releasing a graphic novel titled Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game to bridge the gap between the first and second film. The novel, which is set to release on August 23, will give fans a new mystery to unravel alongside their favorite female detective as Enola investigates the kidnapping of her brother, Mycroft, at the hands of a group of anarchists. She will team up with Tewkesbury and a new character named Shag to solve the crime and bring her older brother home safely.

We also know that along with Cavill, Brown, and Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, Adeel Akhtar, and Susan Wokoma will be back to reprise their roles in the sequel alongside returning writer Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer. New to the Enola Holmes universe will be actors such as Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune), David Thewlis (the Harry Potter franchise), Hannah Dodd (Eternals), Abbie Hern (The Pact), Gabriel Tierney, and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss (Belfast).

While nothing more is known about the upcoming sequel, we are happy to know that filming has officially wrapped and the feature can now move onto the next step, closer to the film’s premiere on Netflix, expected sometime in 2022. Check out the full video below:

