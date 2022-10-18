She may be used to being the leader, but a new clip released ahead of the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 reveals that the titular character will need to put her trust in others if she wants to solve a case. In the teaser, Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) is keeping an eye out for the suspect in a murder plot when she realizes she’ll need to roll up her sleeves and get her hands dirty in the worst way imaginable - ballroom dancing. A tomboy at heart, the young sleuth has no experience when it comes to cutting it up on the dancefloor, but when she spots her friend and crush Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), she sees the opportunity to knock out two birds with one stone. As the duo shares a cute moment behind closed doors, it’s clear that the chemistry between them is stronger than ever.

For those who’ve been staying on top of the news surrounding the sequel to 2020’s Enola Holmes, the dance lesson may ring a bell. All the way back in January, production announced they had finally wrapped filming the feature by releasing a similar clip that saw Tewkesbury and Enola waltzing together. The shot was taken on the final day of filming and, because they’re wearing different outfits than in today’s teaser, we’re guessing that the couple’s first dance certainly won’t be their last.

While we may need our own detective team to unfurl the plot of Enola Holmes 2, we do know that it will see Enola running her very own agency. When a young girl goes missing, Enola will be facing down her toughest case right off the bat - one that she’ll need some help in uncovering. Lucky for her, she’s got the aid of her older brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and several other friends both new and old.

Joining her on-screen in the sequel will be Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, while the fate of Sam Claflin’s return as final sibling Mycroft is still up in the air. Helping Enola solve her latest case will be Inspector Lestrade (Adeel Akhtar), a Scotland Yard detective and Susan Wokoma as jiu-jitsu master Edith. Also joining the call sheet will be David Thewlis (the Harry Potter franchise), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune), Hannah Dodd (Find Me in Paris), Abbie Hern (The Pact), Gabriel Tierney, and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss (Belfast).

You can take a spin and learn a thing or two from Enola and Tewkesbury in the clip below, and catch Enola Holmes 2 when it hits Netflix on November 4.