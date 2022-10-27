If you were a fan of director Harry Bradbeer’s Enola Holmes and can’t wait to see the sequel, I’ve got some cool news to share. Collider has teamed up with Netflix for a special early screening of Enola Holmes 2 in Los Angeles before it’s streaming on Netflix, and it’s going to be one of the few times it’s being shown on a movie screen. Our screening is being held Tuesday, November 1 at 7PM at The Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades and tickets are free!

While we usually have a Q&A with our events, for this one, we’re just showing the movie because everyone involved is promoting the sequel in other cities.

If you’d like to get free tickets to our special screening, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Enola Holmes 2.” In the body of the email, you need to include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest. We suspect a lot of people will be asking for tickets, so make sure you let us know, with a sentence or two, why you should be one of the winners. We'll contact the people that won tickets on Sunday, October 30th.

In the Enola Holmes sequel, Millie Bobby Brown takes on her first official case, which is to find a missing girl, while still trying to get under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective, Sherlock (Henry Cavill). Aside from Brown and Cavill, Enola Holmes 2 also sees the return of Helena Bonham Carter as Sherlock and Enola's mother Eudoria, Susie Wokoma as Edith, an acquaintance of the Holmes siblings, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury. New additions to the cast include David Thewlis, Adeel Akhtar, Hannah Dodd, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. The screenplay is written by Jack Thorne, who wrote the first movie.

For more on the film, you can watch the trailer below.