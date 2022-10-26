Enola Holmes 2 is set to spotlight a “grittier” story than its predecessor, according to film director Harry Bradbeer. The mystery movie, which stars Stranger Things’ Millie Bobbie Brown in the titular role, follows the story of Sherlock Holmes' (Henry Cavill) younger sister Enola on her own path to sleuthing glory. Much like her older brother, Enola is unable to resist a good enigma and her inquisitive mind is kicked into gear when her mother goes missing. The upcoming sequel will see Enola ramp up her investigative skills. Determined to be seen as worthy of the Holmes name, she opens a detective agency of her own and sets out to work her way to the top. Her first big case sees her peruse the streets of London in a bid to help a young girl track down her sister.

Despite Enola’s signature wit still sitting front and center, as per the trailer, the Netflix sequel is expected to explore more serious themes. “We wanted this to be more of a grown-up film, with a grittier, more dangerous story,” Bradbeer said in an interview with Netflix Queue. “We wanted to tell a story that brought Enola into contact with people outside her background and class by introducing her to working girls of her own age. That was something I was very excited about. And so that’s where the match factory idea came in.”

The first film gave audiences an insight into Enola’s outspoken personality, something that, as a young woman, was not particularly encouraged in 1884. And the second installment is set to spotlight this further by setting itself during the Match Girls’ Strike of 1888, which saw women and teenage girls join together to refuse to work due to poor conditions and lack of basic rights. The notion that Enola is one of the moving parts standing against a system designed to shun her is something Brown said she was inspired by. “I find it so inspiring to think of these young women, who basically have no power at all, rising up against the system,” Brown said. “But also it’s consistent with the theme of sisterhood that runs through this film. [Screenwriter] Jack [Thorne] and Harry were so clever in how they bring Enola into the movement.”

The essence of greater responsibility is one that is slated to run throughout the film and in the veins of other characters, not just Enola, Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) included. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Partridge revealed that the young Lord will have more responsibility than ever before when he steps into his father's role in the House of Lords. With lots of sleuthing, a wealth of self-discovery and a sprinkle of social reform forming the heart of Enola Holmes 2, the film is shaping up to be an exciting watch.

Enola Holmes 2 lands on Netflix on November 4. You can check out the trailer for the film here: