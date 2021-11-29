Last May, it was announced that Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to the smash-hit Netflix film about Sherlock Holmes’ equally clever younger sister, would be coming to the streaming service with stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill returning. Now, thanks to an Instagram video posted by Cavill, we know that he has finished filming on the project.

The video did not shed a lot of details about the film; instead, Cavill simply made the claim before launching into a motivational message to his followers:

"Today was my last day on Enola Holmes, and the entire day I was thinking about not coming out and doing this run. It was a little dark and a little chilly, and I was convincing myself all day long that those are all good reasons not to run. However, I came out here, I did it, I have loved it, and it feels really, really good. So if you're sitting at home thinking about not training today, throw those trainers on, get out there, and do it. You won't regret it."

Enola Holmes is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer, a series of novels that tell the story of Enola Holmes (Bobby Brown) the sister of Sherlock Holmes (Cavill), who follows in her detective brother’s footsteps. The first film followed the plot of the first novel in the series, The Case Of The Missing Marquess, and saw Enola searching for her missing mother (played by Helena Bonham Carter). The plot of the sequel has yet to be officially announced, but with six books in The Enola Holmes Mysteries series, it is anyone’s guess which one the film will adapt.

Image via Netflix

Related: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill Officially Returning for 'Enola Holmes 2'

While the plot is unknown, there has been a lot of casting news for the sequel. Bobby Brown, Cavill, and Bonham Carter are reprising their roles from the first film. The sequel is also set to see the return of Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade, Susan Wokoma as Edith, and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury. Additionally, David Thewlis (the Harry Potter series), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune), and Hannah Dodd (Find Me in Paris), Abbie Hern (The Pact), Gabriel Tierney (Endeavor), and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss (Belfast) has all joined the cast for the new film.

Also returning for the sequel are the first film’s director, Emmy-winner Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag), and writer, Jack Thorne (Wonder).

Check out Cavill's full Instagram video below. No release date has been announced yet for Enola Holmes 2.

'Enola Holmes 2': Cast, Release Window, Plot, and Everything We Know About Netflix's Mystery Sequel What trouble will Enola get into next?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email