Sherlock Holmes' headstrong sister is returning to Netflix this fall, and the streamer has just shared new first-look photos from the highly-anticipated sequel, Enola Holmes 2. Reprising her role as the teenage sleuth, Millie Bobby Brown is ready to solve the case once again, with a few familiar faces from the first movie, as well as all-new characters.

The Netflix Original sequel — based on the book series by author Nancy Springer — takes place in the city of London, after Enola has proven herself an intellectual match for her famed older brother, portrayed by Henry Cavill. While the first film mostly took place in Victorian England, returning director Harry Bradbeer said, "I wanted this story to be a grittier one. I wanted to introduce her to working-class girls in a working-class world," adding that he wanted to see Enola out of her depth. To give her fiery character a chance to show off her skills, Bradbeer says he wanted Enola to experience a whole new world.

In the sequel, Enola follows in her brother's footsteps and opens up her very own detective agency, where she meets a young factory girl seeking help. In an all-new adventure, Enola is tasked with solving a high-stakes case to find this girl's missing sister. This dangerous mystery will lead Enola on a conspiracy-rich romp through the dark and industrial underbelly of London.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Enola Holmes' Graphic Novel Bridges the Gap Between Seasons

The brand-new images show our fourth-wall-breaking detective racing through the streets of the city with the police hot on her trail. After reading Springer's series, Brown became invested in adapting the books to the screen and served as a producer for both films. Excited to explore more of Enola's world, Brown said:

"We set the film in the hustle and bustle of London, which is something that we didn't really get to see as much in the first one. We got to really see what this young girl is doing in this crazy city that surrounds her night and day, and we get to explore these places in great detail."

The images also show Enola's brilliant brother Sherlock returning to aid — and clash heads with — his sister, as well as her young love interest, the sweet Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge). Enola 2 will see more of Holmes' mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter, and will find Enola facing off with a suspicious cop portrayed by Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban's David Thewlis. The photos also give a sneak peek of a new character played by Dune's Sharon Duncan-Brewster, adorned in elegant black lace, surrounded by London's social elite, though there's no word who she'll be in relation to Enola.

With Bradbeer returning to direct and writer Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials) back onboard, fans can expect more of the heart-pounding action and cheeky side glances to the camera from the first film. Brown stayed especially close to the project as a producer, and Bradbeer says the actress's input was essential to recapturing Enola's ferocity and sharp wit. He added:

"She understands an adult story, but she also understands the instincts of a younger person, so all those things are vital. She's very trusting of us as we put the story together, and she gives input as each draft comes along. That's the most important thing: She has a tremendous instinct for who Enola is."

Enola Holmes 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on November 4. Check out the new images down below, as well as the trailer for the first Enola Holmes below for a quick refresher:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix