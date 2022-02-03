Netflix has officially dropped a preview trailer unveiling its slate of films scheduled for 2022. From Rian Johnson's Knives Out 2 to Shawn Levy's The Adam Project and beyond, the list is extensive and promises enough high-budget escapism and A-list talent to satisfy any level of discernment. To make the deal even sweeter, the popular streamer will start dropping weekly announcements about its 2022 film schedule. It's a great time to be a Netflix subscriber.

In terms of what's closest to release, The Adam Project will drop on Netflix on March 11th. Directed by Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin, the film follows a time-traveling pilot who teams up with a younger version of himself to revisit his past and ensure humanity's future. Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña, and Walker Scobell will star. Everything we've seen from the movie so far seems to guarantee a great time, and with crowd-pleasers such as Reynolds, Garner, Saldaña, and Ruffalo heading out the cast, this one's sure to be a hit for the streamer.

Perhaps most notable (aside from The Adam Project) is the aforementioned Knives Out 2, the sequel to Johnson's acclaimed 2019 whodunit that saw Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas matching wits with a slippery killer. No release date has been disclosed yet, but Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista, and Kathryn Hahn are among the notable new additions. This time, the plot will follow Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc to Greece as he takes on another case.

Always eager to cater to audiences of every age, the streaming giant also teased the Millie Bobby Brown-led Enola Holmes 2, animated sea monster epic The Sea Beast, and The School For Good and Evil with Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron. We are also set to see Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson in a new adaptation of Roald Dahl's Matilda.

Other projects previewed in the trailer and accompanying teases include Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, The Mothership starring Halle Berry, Hustle with Adam Sandler playing a hapless basketball scout, and the Jason Momoa-led fantasy Slumberland. If these titles are anything to go by, it's going to be another jam-packed movie year for Netflix, and we're more than here for it.

Check out the full preview trailer below, and be sure to check in every week to see what new projects Netflix is touting.

