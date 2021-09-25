Netflix has revealed that the upcoming Enola Holmes 2 will reunite the title character with her partner-in-crime and potential love interest Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge.

Not much is known about the Enola Holmes sequel yet, although Millie Bobby Brown will be returning as the title character, while Henry Cavill will also be reprising the role of Sherlock Holmes. Like the original, Enola Holmes 2 will be written by Jack Thorne and directed by Harry Bradbeer.

While the first film followed the story of the first book of The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer, entitled The Case of the Missing Marquess, it’s possible that the sequel could tackle the second book, The Case of the Left-Handed Lady. However, with six books in the series, it’s possible the sequel could combine stories, or just save the other books for more potential sequels.

In an interview with Deadline for the original Enola Holmes, Brown talked about the possibility of making a sequel, saying:

“Yeah, there’s more of the story to be told. The story isn't over yet. She isn't grown up, there's no conclusion. I think she’ll forever be someone who is always evolving, but there's definitely more to be shown on screen. Harry and I loved working together, so this has to happen.”

Brown also talked to Entertainment Weekly and said of the first Enola Holmes that “ultimately, this has been my favorite thing that I’ve ever done in my life,” to which she continued, “so to do it all over again would be a dream.” With Enola Holmes 2 coming soon, that dream is going to come true.

There is currently no release date for Enola Holmes 2, although production is set to begin this autumn. Check out the official announcement from Netflix below:

