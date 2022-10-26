Before Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return to our screens as Holmes siblings to solve a new mystery, in Enola Holmes 2, Netflix tasked the duo with solving some of the world's greatest unsolved mysteries. In a new promotional clip released by Netflix’s Twitter account Brown and Cavill, can be seen putting their brain power into answering questions like if a dog wore trousers, which way would it wear them, does the world have more doors or wheels, is cereal a soup, among other mysteries and the duo seems to be having a lot of fun with these questions.

In Enola Holmes 2, Brown returns as the titular character while Cavill returns to play the fan-favorite curly-haired Sherlock. Together the duo will look for a missing girl which will also be Enola’s first case after the events of the first movie. And not only them, but the poster reveal, inform the rest of the Holmes family joining in as well, however, Sam Claflin who previously played Enola's brother Mycroft is not returning this time around. The movie is based on the young adult fiction series of the same name by Nancy Springer and is written by Jack Thorne and directed by Harry Bradbeer. The previously released trailers already reveal that the upcoming feature is much more exciting than its predecessor.

From what we know from the promotional material released by far Enola will be running her very own agency in the upcoming feature. When a young girl goes missing, Enola will be facing her first and toughest case, the one for which she’ll need some help, and she certainly has her older brother, Sherlock, and several other friends both new and old to uncover the mystery. Along with Brown as Enola Holmes and Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, the movie sees the return of Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade, Susie Wokoma as Edith. While, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, and Hannah Dodd come in to play new characters. With the talented star cast and Holmes' charm at the center of the franchise, the sequel can’t come soon enough for fans.

Enola Holmes 2 premiers on Netflix on November 4, meanwhile you can check out the new clip and synopsis below: