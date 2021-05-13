Although rumored since April, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have both been officially confirmed to return for a sequel to Netflix’s Enola Holmes. Last year’s female-led adventure had the biggest first day on Netflix in 2020 and was watched in a recorded 76 million households after being available to stream for almost four weeks, so it’s no surprise a sequel is already beginning pre-production. Legendary Pictures and Netflix are also bringing back Enola Holmes writer Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer for the sequel. Brown will also serve as a producer on the sequel.

Based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer, the first Enola Holmes movie told the exciting story of the sister of Sherlock Holmes, who may be even wittier and brighter than he is. After her brother goes missing, Enola heads to the city to find him but ends up finding herself in the process. The plot of the recently announced sequel has not yet been revealed, nor has a filming date been announced. Since there are six books in The Enola Holmes Mysteries series and the first movie followed the debut novel, The Case Of The Missing Marquess, it could be safe to assume that the second film will follow the events of the second novel of the book series. Two of the six novels in the series were nominated for Edgar Awards back in 2007 and 2010.

Enola Holmes was a huge hit with audiences, with Brown winning the 2021 Kids Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actress. This is turning out to be a very busy year for Brown, who just appeared in the hit Godzilla vs. Kong and is currently filming Season 4 of Stranger Things. The young superstar seems very excited about jumping back into the world of the Holmes family. The actress was quoted as saying, “I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart — she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!”

After this casting announcement, it’s likely that a production start date, a synopsis, and more casting updates are right around the corner. Netflix seems apt to produce Sherlock Holmes-inspired content at the moment, after releasing Enola Holmes and the new series The Irregulars, although the latter was recently canceled. Whatever the case may be, Holmes and Brown seem to be a match made in heaven, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Enola Holmes 2 isn’t the only sequel to the wildly successful first film.

