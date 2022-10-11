The little titular whippersnapper from Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 is back and busting out a fighting stance in a new poster for the upcoming feature. The gang’s all here; on the poster, surrounding Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola are all the film’s main players. Front and (slightly off) center are her mother, Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter), and her more famous older brother, Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). The poster also teases the return of Susan Wokoma’s Edith, Enola’s love interest Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), and Adeel Akhtar’s Lestrade. Finally, we get a peek of Dune’s Sharon Duncan Brewster who joins the cast in a yet-to-be announced role. The background features some iconic London landmarks, teasing another adventure for the young sleuth.

The poster coincides with the latest trailer drop which was released earlier today. The sequel will follow Enola who now owns her very own detective agency, but is having a hard time drumming up cases. However, when a girl goes missing, Enola learns that the young lady knew some very shocking secrets that could bring down those at the very top of society. With her brother Sherlock also hot on the case, the duo set out to find the missing girl and the secrets that she holds before it's too late.

For those looking for more stories in the Enola Holmes universe and wishing to bridge the gap between the 2020 film and its upcoming sequel, you’re in luck. Today, a graphic novel titled Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game has officially been released. The story will follow a new tale surrounding Enola, Sherlock, and their brother Mycroft, the latter of whom was played in the first film by Sam Claflin. After Mycroft is abducted by a dangerous group of anarchists, Enola and Sherlock rush to rescue their sibling and return him to safety. Penned by the original author of the Enola Holmes YA novels, Nancy Springer, the graphic novel promises to keep things classic while putting an even more colorful twist on the life of the young detective.

As for Enola Holmes 2, the feature is directed by Harry Bradbeer, who nabbed two Emmy wins for his work on the Prime Video comedy series, Fleabag. Shameless, Skins, and His Dark Materials scribe Jack Thorne penned the film’s screenplay.

Prepare to track down answers alongside the titular detective when Enola Holmes 2 hits Netflix on November 4. You can check out the fresh look at Enola, her friends, and her rivals in the poster, and trailer, below: