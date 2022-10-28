The case is closed. The anticipated sequel Enola Holmes 2 is a week away from its Netflix debut, but a lucky few critics have already had the opportunity to watch the movie ahead of its premiere, and they can now provide us with some general comments about what we can expect from the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill adventure. Once again, the movie centers around Enola (Brown), a young detective who solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get out from under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective Sherlock (Cavill).

Over the last month or so, Netflix has doubled down on the Enola Holmes 2 press, giving fans a little bit of everything in order to tease the upcoming movie. We got trailers, vibrant character posters, real-life teasers, and fun sneak peeks. Aside from highlighting its two main characters, the material also reminded us that Helena Bonham Carter returns as Sherlock and Enola's mother Eudoria, as well as Susie Wokoma as Edith, an acquaintance of the Holmes siblings, and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury. New additions to the cast include David Thewlis, Adeel Akhtar, Hannah Dodd, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

Enola Holmes 2 also sees the return of two-time Emmy winner Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag) on the director's chair, and the screenplay is once again written by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials). The movies are based on a series of novels by author Nancy Springer, which, in turn, are based on the famous Sherlock Holmes mysteries by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The trailer released earlier this month teased a Holmes-Holmes team-up to solve the mystery of a missing girl, and while this is hardly fun for Enola and Sherlock, for critics it provided some fun banter that inspired the movie’s best moments.

Collider's own Maggie Lovitt and Arezou Amin shared their thoughts on the mystery-filled sequel, emphasizing both Brown and Cavill's performances, while also focusing on the "charming," "comedic," "thrill ride" of it all. Similarly, Steve Weintraub focused on the chemistry between the sleuthing sibling duo.

Image via Netflx

RELATED: ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Director Harry Bradbeer Promises “Grittier, More Dangerous” Story

Douglas Davidson praised Enola Holmes 2 for being more character driven that its predecessor, and he also pointed out that Cavill should do more comedy. Praise for Cavill seems to be a similar theme among critics and audiences alike, with some viewers pleading for Netflix to deliver more Cavill as Sherlock in the future.

Critics like Jena Busch mentioned the real-story aspect of it, which centers around the match stick girls. Other critics, like Jason Grohoske and similarly noted that the film was based on true events. Others praised the film for finding its footing once again, riffing on the idea of the "game is afoot."

Netflix premieres Enola Holmes 2 on November 4.

You can watch the trailer below: