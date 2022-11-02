Enola Holmes is back on the case, and she's got a brand-new theme to go with it! Starring Millie Bobby Brown in the title role, Enola Holmes 2 sees the teenage detective setting up shop in London, determined to make a name for herself, even against that of her more famous older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill). And along with her new adventures and new London-based office, Enola has a new theme, "The Enola Holmes Detective Agency" that is every bit as upbeat and vibrant as she is.

From composer Daniel Pemberton, the track evokes a sort of big, brassy bombast almost reminiscent of the Pirates of the Caribbean soundtrack, the perfect tune to set the tone for the adventure to come for the plucky teenage detective. The track also veers from the louder, more adventurous tones, to softer, younger-sounding ones showing that much like Enola herself, her theme is far more than the sum of its parts, or what anyone expects it to be.

In an email interview with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt, Pemberton elaborated on his approach to the score for Enola Holmes 2. He acknowledged that the score feels more "grown up" in the second outing, with Enola no longer naive to the ways of the world, and instead finding herself "immersed in an environment that has more danger and darkness to it. There’s more at stake, the threats are bigger. The adventure is bigger. So the score has to change in line with that." When it came to influences for the track, Pemberton says he drew inspiration from Enola's new home in London, reflecting the "beat and pulse of industry and machinery."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Review: Charming Sequel Cranks Up the Stakes, Romance, and Sibling Rivalry

He went on to add that the way the main theme pops up throughout the score is his favourite element, saying:

"On top of this there are a bunch of motifs that encapsulate “Enola” but the main theme you hear in lots of different ways throughout this track (and the whole score!) is perhaps my favourite. It represents the investigation, the mystery and the adventures she finds herself in. There’s a huge mix of instruments in there - accordions, double bass, honkytonk pianos, mandolins, orchestra - even bits of sandpaper!"

When asked if there were specific instruments that match up with certain characters, Pemberton's answer suggests that the score is possibly just as packed with clues and hints as the rest of the film. As he told Lovitt:

"Yes there are tons of thematic ideas in this score that all give clues or link to bits we have seen before or are to come. We have a bunch of themes for Enola from the first film, as well as those for her mother and of course Tewkesbury. Without giving too much away it’s fun to develop the Tewkesbury themes into something even bigger in this one. Then we have a new theme which we all call “The Merry Dance” which is an integral part and clue of Sherlock’s case. There is a theme for Sarah and some other characters but if I even talk about them I will start giving story beats away so I must shut my mouth! But like many of the clues in the film lots of the music is also interlinked - pieces combine, motifs develop and reveal certain things as the story progresses.. they are a puzzle into themselves! Another thing that is quite fun about this film is that we actually used a bunch of the props from the film in the score. The matchboxes from the factory were lying around the edit when I was having my first meetings with Harry Bradbeer the director and Adam Bosman the editor - I picked them up and was like “these make a GREAT NOISE!” - so of course they found their way into quite a few bits of the score, they make really good shaker rhythms and are dotted about all over the place. The other thing that’s fun about this film for me is I make a very brief cameo as the conductor in the music hall, drunkenly carousing my band and taking all their applause. I actually worked out a huge ludicrous backstory for him - he was a prodigious musician, successful but then got involved in drink and gambling, made a lot of bad decisions and upset too many people and was reduced to a poor shadow of his former glory now conducting rough and rowdy bands at the music hall. He’s actually also a terrible conductor as he’s always drunk (I did most of the conducting with a glass of wine in one hand) but he has dirt on the music hall proprietor having caught him in a compromising position and keeps his job purely for that reason. You’ll see how integral that backstory was to my performance when you capture all half a second of it on screen.

Millie Bobby Brown's Return to Enola Holmes

In Enola Holmes 2, Enola (Brown) has set up shop as a private detective in London, but finds herself without cases, as no one wants to engage a young girl to solve their cases. That changes when a young matchgirl named Bessie (Serrana Su-Ling Bliss) approaches her for help in finding her missing sister. Meanwhile, Sherlock (Cavill) is overburdened with cases and finds himself stumped with a string of related crimes that have no easy answer. The two siblings come to realize perhaps their cases are more tightly entwined that previously assumed. The film sees Helena Bonham-Carter, Adeel Akhtar, and Susan Wokoma reprising their roles from the first film alongside series newcomers David Thewlis, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Hannah Dodd.

Enola Holmes 2 will hit Netflix on November 4. You can check out the synopsis and the track "The Enola Holmes Detective Agency" below: