'Tis her! Sherlock Holmes's youngest sibling Enola is set to return to screens later this year in Enola Holmes 2. Though Netflix has yet to announce a streaming date, they have finally released the synopsis for the sequel:

Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel.

Enola Holmes stars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) as the titular Enola and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) as her elder brother, the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. Netlfix announced the sequel — based on the book series of the same name by Nancy Springer — along with the casting of both Brown and Cavill back in May 2021, before going into production in the fall of that same year. Filming officially wrapped in early January 2022, with Brown and co-star Louis Partridge marking the occasion with a shared dance on the latter's final day on set.

Along with Brown and Cavill, returning stars also include Partridge as Tewkesbury, Enola's friend and potential love interest, and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Enola and Sherlock's mother. As of publication Sam Clafin, who played the third Holmes sibling Mycroft, has not been announced as part of the cast. Joining them are David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney, and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.

The creative team behind the first Enola Holmes film is expected to return as well, with Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials) penning the script and Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag) directing. Though the creative team for the screen is remaining the same, the world of Enola is also returning to its roots on the page with a graphic novel entitled Mycroft's Dangerous Game to bridge the gap between the two films. That particular adventure is expected to hit shelves on August 23, 2022.

In addition to the synopsis, Netflix has also released a first look at footage from Enola Holmes 2, featuring Brown and Cavill reprising their roles, as part of a teaser trailer for their upcoming 2022 slate, which includes Rian Johnson's Knives Out 2, The Adam Project, and Slumberland, which stars Cavill's Justice League co-star Jason Momoa.

