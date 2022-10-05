Louis Partridge has teased an exciting new transition for Tewkesbury in the next installment of Netflix's enigma epic Enola Holmes 2. The film sees Stranger Things sensation Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role, as the younger - and slightly cooler - sister of the famous Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin). After discovering their mother is missing, Enola embarks on her own journey of sleuthing supremacy as she attempts to track her mother down, help young Lord Tewkesbury who she meets on her travels all whilst outwitting her brothers in the process.

Ahead of the film's sequel, Partridge hinted that audiences will finally see him coming into his own. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said: "He's stepping up in the world, and he's got more on his shoulders. It's cool to see the transition from — well, a nincompoop, which he's called quite a lot, especially in the first film."

It looks like there will be plenty of space for Tewkesbury to shake off his less savory nickname for good with him stepping into his father's role in the House of Lords. As Enola seeks to become a detective in her own right and establish herself as worthy of the Holmes name, she sets off on a journey to help a young girl find her sister. Her adventures lead her to London where she is forced to turn to Tewkesbury for help.

Image via Netflix

Finding strength in unison, which is something the Holmes family seems to struggle with, is expected to form a central theme for the movie. Returning director Harry Bradbeer said this film would focus on the importance of embracing allies and "discovering that you are stronger with others than on your own." As well as Partridge and Brown, Cavill is set to reprise his role as Enola's famous brother Sherlock and Helena Bonham Carter is slated to return as their mother Eudoria. Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Adeel Akhtar and David Thewlis are all also expected to make appearances in the Netflix original.

The Enola Holmes on-screen universe, which is based on the novel series by Nancy Springer, is set to welcome a fresh addition titled Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game. The graphic novel is set in the heart of Netflix's Enola Holmes universe to bridge the gap between the first two films. A synopsis for the book teases classic Holmes drama with Enola on a mission to foil yet another "nefarious plot." An excerpt from the synopsis reads: "After a mysterious group of anarchists abducts her brother Mycroft, Enola investigates his disappearance in hopes of rescuing him and recovering something precious he took from her."

It looks like Enola Holmes fans will have plenty of mystery - and madness - to sink their teeth into over the next few months.

Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game hits shelves on October 11 and Enola Holmes 2 drops on Netflix on November 4. You can check out the trailer for the film here: