Sherlock is no longer the only Holmes in the game. Having survived her sibling's attempts to mold her into a proper lady, London's newest teenage sleuth Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is finally striking out on her own and ready to open her own detective agency. If only the residents of London would take her seriously. In a new trailer for Enola Holmes 2, released as part of Netflix's star-studded TUDUM event, audiences are treated to a look at what mysteries face the intrepid adolescent investigator.

The trailer begins by illustrating Enola's struggles at getting her budding detective agency off the ground. If her age or gender weren't enough of a deterrant, there is the pesky matter of her older, better known detective brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill). Finally, her fortunes turn around when she's tasked to find a young woman's missing sister. Her efforts will bring her face-to-face once again with the sweet Viscount Tewksbury (Louis Partridge), her friend and likely love interest — whether Enola is ready to accept her own feeling on the subject or not.

Also struggling with a case of their own is Sherlock, whose case is proving so stressful he's taken to kicking signs, making giant conspiracy boards and moping over his violin. Though he took over guardianship of Enola from their brother Mycroft (Sam Claflin) at the end of the first film, it looks like his plans to let her do as she pleases, and his big brother instincts will collide this time around. Especially when it turns out their cases might also be related too. Brown and Cavill have such an amusing dynamic, which really shines through in the trailer and will hopefully shine in the film as well.

Based on the novels by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes 2 will see Helena Bonham Carter returning as Sherlock and Enola's mother Eudoria, and Susie Wokoma as Edith, an acquaintance of the Holmes siblings. Joining the cast this time around are David Thewlis as a police officer familiar with the antics of the Holmes family, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster, whose character is currently shrouded in mystery.

Director Harry Bradbeer and screenwriter Jack Thorne are returning once again to the world of Victorian-era London. According to Bradbeer, their approach this time around was to throw Enola out of her element by setting the story primarily among working-class girls her own age. Exciting as the adventure sounds, audiences still have a couple of months to wait.

Enola Holmes 2 arrives on Netflix on November 4. Check out the brand-new trailer below: