As Netflix teased yesterday with a floral Twitter post, fans of mystery stories can celebrate because the new trailer for Enola Holmes 2 has arrived. Like in the original film, the sequel will follow a young detective (played by Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown) as she solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective, Sherlock (Henry Cavill). The streamer is set to premiere the adventure in early November.

The previous trailer highlighted the biggest development of the sequel, which is Enola launching her own detective agency but struggling to find new cases. Netflix advertised it as a “Part 1” trailer, which made us wonder what could be in store for “Part 2”. Well, now we know. The trailer opens on a previously seen clip of Sherlock finding Enola hiding in his cabinet before we learn Enola is looking for a missing girl. The audience is then informed that the missing girl discovered the secrets of powerful people which could prove deadly. Sherlock then reveals to his sister that their cases are connected. It looks like the game has found its foot again. The trailer is full of people counting Enola out, but as she proves over and over again, she is quite capable, or as her mother puts it, "magnificent".

Once again, the trailer for Enola Holmes 2 showcases the movie’s production values, which translate to amazing cinematography, production design, and costume design. We also get more of that breaking-the-fourth-wall humor from the title character, and the always pleasant-to-see trade-off banter from Brown and Cavill. After all, their cases are connected and there’s no avoiding each other.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game' Graphic Novel Gets Mysterious New Trailer

Enola Holmes 2 is directed by two-time Emmy winner Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag), and the screenplay is written by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials), both of whom worked together on 2020’s Enola Holmes. The movies are based on a series of novels by author Nancy Springer, which, in turn, are based on the famous Sherlock Holmes mysteries by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Aside from Brown and Cavill, Enola Holmes 2 also sees the return of Helena Bonham Carter as Sherlock and Enola's mother Eudoria, Susie Wokoma as Edith, an acquaintance of the Holmes siblings, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury. New additions to the cast include David Thewlis (Harry Potter film series), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), Hannah Dodd (Eternals), and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune).

The anticipated sequel premieres on Netflix on November 4. Until then, you can watch the new trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: