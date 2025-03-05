Enola Holmes fans, get ready because your favorite Sherlock Holmes sibling's (sorry Mycroft) next movie is one step closer to reality. Collider's Steve Weintraub recently spoke with Millie Bobby Brown for the Russo Brothers movie The Electric State and confirmed a filming timeline. "I'm going to be doing an Enola Holmes 3 this year," Brown explains. "We start filming in the coming weeks. I'm very excited." Brown has starred as the titlular character Enola Holmes in the first two movies which also star Henry Cavill (The Witcher) and Helena Bonham Carter (Sweeney Todd). The 2020 film was a surprise hit for Netflix. It sports a 91% Certified Fresh critic's score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 71% audience score. The second film, doing even better in terms of Rotten Tomatoes scores with a Certified Fresh 93% critic's score and a 79% audience score.

The first movie follows sheltered Enola, who has grown up on an estate with her mother, Eudoria Holmes (Carter). When Eudoria goes missing, Enola takes it upon herself to find out why her mother went missing and not only that, but to find her and make sure she's okay. When her mother is revealed to be a part of a secret feminist movement, the pair part ways, knowing that Eudoria will be looking out for Enola from afar. The second film follows Enola after she's moved to London and tries to start her own detective agency. Between people confusing her agency for her brother Sherlock's (Cavill) and immediately turning down her services when they find out she's a woman, she's left skint living in the back of her detective agency. When a girl's foster sister goes missing, it is only then that Enola embarks on her next assignment.

What Will 'Enola Holmes 3' Be About?