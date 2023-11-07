The Big Picture Netflix is working on a screenplay for Enola Holmes 3, starring Millie Bobby Brown.

Enola Holmes 2 left the character with plenty of story left to tell, and Netflix is excited to continue growing the IP.

The series also stars Henry Cavill as famous detective Sherlock Holmes.

Excellent news, Enola Holmes fans: the teenage detective is coming back for more! Or at least, that's what Netflix would like to see happen. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal that a screenplay for a third Enola Holmes film is in the works. This is according to the Head of Netflix Film, Scott Stuber, who recently sat down with Collider's Steve Weintraub at the grand reopening of the American Cinematheque at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood.

As Stuber told Weintraub, the streamer is very proud of their "homegrown star" Millie Bobby Brown, and they are excited to continue telling Enola's story with her, saying:

"You know, she's such a great homegrown star for us. I mean, obviously, Stranger Things is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress. We have a film called Damsel with her in the spring, which I'm really excited about, [from] Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Then, getting that character right. The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we're working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I'd like to do another one."

What Is 'Enola Holmes 3' About?

With the script still in the works, it's obviously too early to know what Enola Holmes 3 would be about but given where Enola Holmes 2 left off, there is still plenty of story left to tell. Indeed, it seems Enola's London adventures are only just getting started. When the second film ended, Enola had opened a new London office for her burgeoning detective agency behind Edith's (Susan Wokoma) jiu-jitsu studio, and she and Tewksbury (Louis Partridge) finally declared their love for one another.

As for her grumpy older brother, the famous Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), he now has a new flatmate in the form of Dr. John Watson (Himesh Patel), and his most famous adversary Moriarty (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) has escaped police custody and is on the loose. As for how all this will play out in the Netflix Holmes universe, only time will tell.

While we wait for news on a prospective Enola Holmes 3, Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2 are streaming now on Netflix.

