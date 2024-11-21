When it comes to major Netflix franchises, one of the more popular in recent memory has been Enola Holmes. Spinning out of the adventurous world of Sherlock Holmes, the film series has proved to be a major starring vehicle for Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown. Elona Holmes 2 delighted audiences in 2022 and we’ve known a third film has been in the works for a while. Now, it looks like Enola Holmes 3 is finally gaining momentum as the film has found its director in Philip Barantini.

Reported exclusively by Deadline, Brown is also expected to return as the title detective as this is being lined up as her next project after Stranger Things wraps on its final season. Legendary Entertainment was once again behind the project with Mary Parent, Ali Mendes, and Alex Garcia producing. Brown will also return as a producer on the project. While Barantini isn't a household name, he has created a space in the action thriller genre with smaller films like Accused and Villian that make him a great fit for Enola’s next adventure.

What's ‘Enola Holmes 3’ About?

Image by Zanda Rice

There's no plot details for Enola Holmes 3 yet, but the one thing Deadline did mention about the upcoming sequel is that Barantini’s vision may go a bit darker then the previous two installments. Enola Holmes as a franchise has skewed in the younger action comedy genre, but this film’s pitch was compared to another (more mature) third take on a franchise. That would be Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. This would also make sense from a story perspective as Enola is now a seasoned detective just like her older famous brother.

It’ll be exciting to see where they take this “darker” direction and how far they aim to push it. Another key aspect to Enola’s success has been Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes. The chemistry that Cavill and Brown share in the first two films has been endlessly entertaining. There's no mention of Cavill returning yet. With his star power also on the rise, this may be an adventure where Enola is on her own. Fans are just going to have to wait and see on that one.

While fans wait to find out more information about Enola Holmes 3, you can stream the first two films on Netflix. Brown’s next project, before Stranger Things’ final season debuts and Enola's return, is The Russo Brothers’ The Electric State. It will premiere on Netflix in March.