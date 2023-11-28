Young sleuths are in for delightful news, as Enola Holmes 3 is officially coming, once again offering a thrilling new take on the literary icon that is Sherlock Holmes. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's legendary novels are among the most important and influential works, not just in the mystery genre but in storytelling as a whole. Across well over a dozen short stories, the adventures of Sherlock Holmes and his dedicated assistant, Dr. Watson, have captivated readers since the late 1800s, making it one of the earliest examples of an established franchise in the entertainment media.

"Franchise" is the opportune term as there is no shortage of movies, television shows, and even video games based on the stories of Sherlock Holmes. There are actually too many adaptations to count, though some are certainly better than others. Indeed, one of the fan-favorite interpretations is the Sherlock Holmes movies starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, which takes a more stylistic action-centric approach to the iconic character (and we're all still waiting on Sherlock Holmes 3). There's also Sherlock, the beloved BBC series starring Benedict Cumberbatch, serving as the best example of bringing Holmes and his journeys to the modern day. Those who wish to experience Sherlock's story in the shoes of the legendary character should also certainly check out the many video games from Frogwares.

Netflix decided to take its own stab at the much-adapted IP with the first Enola Holmes film. Instead of focusing on Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) himself, the film focuses on his younger sister, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobbie Brown), who follows in her brother's footsteps in order to find her missing mother, Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter). Enola's journey as a freelance private detective continues in Enola Holmes 2, even introducing a new take on the franchise's infamous big bad, Professor Moriarty (Sharon Duncan-Brewster). This daring tale is set to continue in the upcoming third installment. To learn more about the threequel, and its cast, plot, status, and more, here is everything we know so far about Enola Holmes 3.

At the time of this writing, Enola Holmes 3 is in the very early stages of development and, as such, does not currently have a release date. Hopefully, the mystery of when we can expect the third installment of Enola Holmes' story will be solved sooner rather than later.

Where Can You Watch 'Enola Holmes 3'?

What isn't a challenging mystery to solve is where Enola Holmes 3 will be available to stream. Just like with the last two installments, Enola Holmes 3 is confirmed to be making its streaming home exclusively on Netflix. A theatrical release for the third Enola Holmes film has not been confirmed at this time.

Does 'Enola Holmes 3' Have a Trailer?

Being so early in development, Enola Holmes 3 does not have a trailer yet, leaving fans to wonder what the Holmes family's next case will entail.

Who Might Star in 'Enola Holmes 3'?

Enola Holmes 3 simply wouldn't be the same without Millie Bobbie Brown in the titular role. The Enola Holmes franchise being exclusive to Netflix is fitting, given Netflix is responsible for Millie Bobbie Brown's career starting, with her breakout role as Eleven on the wildly successful Stranger Things. Also, undoubtedly returning to the series is Man of Steel frontman and upcoming Highlander reboot star Henry Cavill, who will likely once again be portraying his curmudgeonly version of Sherlock Holmes. Cavill will also likely be joined by Yesterday star Himesh Patel, who briefly appeared in Enola Holmes 2 as the franchise's version of Dr. John Watson.

Another prominent figure likely to return is Fight Club star and Academy Award-nominee Helena Bonham Carter, who played the Holmes matriarch Eudoria. She might not be the only Holmes family member returning either, as there's a chance we'll also see The Hunger Games: Catching Fire star Sam Claflin return to the part of Enola and Sherlock's brother, Mycroft Holmes. Claflin didn't appear in Enola Holmes 2 due to scheduling conflicts, but director Harry Bradbeer has expressed interest in bringing Claflin back. Yet another likely returning face for Enola Holmes 3 is Dune star Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty, especially given the villain's historic ties to the world of Sherlock Holmes.

Other likely returning stars include Louis Partridge (Paddington 2) as Tewkesbury, Susan Wokoma (Cheaters) as Edith, and Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick) as Lestrade.

What Is the 'Enola Holmes' Story So Far?

The first Enola Holmes film begins with its titular character recounting her relationship with her mother, sometimes through some fourth wall breaking, with Enola talking directly to the audience. One day, Eudoria Holmes goes missing, leading Enola to contact her brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft. Enola wants to help discover the reason behind Eudoria's disappearance, but Sherlock and Mycroft insist that Enola is too young and inexperienced to be of any meaningful help. This doesn't stop Enola from trying to solve the mystery herself, eventually discovering that Eudoria left to help a women's rights group called the Holy Trinity. Eudoria and Enola ultimately reunite, but they also each go on to pursue their own aspirations, despite knowing they'll always be there should the other be in trouble.

Enola's knack for the family business of crime-solving is what caused her to open her own detective practice in Enola Holmes 2. Still relatively estranged from her aloof older brother Sherlock, the two siblings eventually reunite when their two once-disconnected cases converge. The link connecting their cases is none other than Moriarty - a shadowy manipulator and criminal mastermind. The two are able to bring Moriarty to justice, but the villain manages to escape her prison at the end of the film.

Do We Know Who Is Making 'Enola Holmes 3'?

The crew of Enola Holmes 3 has not yet been disclosed by Netflix, despite a script reportedly being worked on. The first two films were written by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials) and directed Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag), so there is a good chance they will be returning for the third film unless specified otherwise.

When Is 'Enola Holmes 3' Filming?

Enola Holmes 3 is still in pre-production, with a script being in the early phases. Head of Netflix Film Scott Stuber confirmed this in a Collider exclusive, saying the following while speaking with Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub:

"You know, she's such a great homegrown star for us. I mean, obviously, Stranger Things is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress. We have a film called Damsel with her in the spring, which I'm really excited about, [from] Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Then, getting that character right. The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we're working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I'd like to do another one."

The first Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2 are streaming on Netflix.

