Everybody loves a classic. The works of authors like F. Scott Fitzgerald, Jane Austen and William Shakespeare are classics for a reason! They're great. Seeing them reproduced in modern times with nothing but a new medium or new actors to accompany them can feel a little shallow. That's why it's always best when new iterations of classic stories, like The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, are best reinvented rather than remade.

This can be as little as slight character variations or a different setting, or completely flipping the original story on its head. Enola Holmes and the recently released Enola Holmes 2are two of Hollywood's latest and greatest reinvented classics, but similar reinventions of other classic books, movies and plays have happened throughout history.

'Enola Holmes' (2020)

Enola Holmes (2020) follows Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), the teenage sister of the famous (and handsome!) Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), as she uses her own detective skills to find her mother and solve the mystery she gets wrapped up in.

The show holds onto all the humor, mystery, and detective prowess of the Sherlock Holmes stories and puts them into a story focused around a young teenage girl who defies the cultural norms of her time. It's is a lovely example of the reinvention of a classic done right.

'The Lion King' (1994)

While the creators deny that the movie is "based on" the Shakespearean Classic, as they began the creation of the story by taking notes from Bambi, there is no questioning the similarities between the African big cat-based animated hit and Shakespeare's Hamlet.

Both featuring an evil uncle, a murdered father and centering around the prince that was left fatherless, The Lion King is basically Hamlet with singing, funny animals. While the directors might not admit that they meant to recreate Hamlet, they did. In doing so, they created one of the best animated movies ever and flipped the classic story of Hamlet on its head.

'Little Women' (2019)

When talking about reinventing a movie, Greta Gerwig's adaptation of May Alcott's Little Women is a strange example. The film doesn't change much in totality. However, what it does change, completely reinvents the original story.

The original story follows four sisters, Meg, Amy, Beth and Jo played by Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen and Saoirse Ronan, respectively. In Gerwig's movie, Jo March has the life of May Alcott, despite marrying when Alcott didn't. The book she writes within the film is LittleWomen! The sisters' faith is also heavily reduced in importance, and jumps back and forth to different times.

'One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest' (1975)

It would be pretty difficult to be any more different from the film version One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest compared to Ken Nesey's 1962 novel. There is really only one (well, two) differences worthy of note. It just so happens that it completely reinvents the story and how it's told. If you've seen the film, then you'll know that the main character is Jack Nicholson's McMurphy.

In the novel, the story is told through the narration of Chief Bromden and takes time to provide Chief with a backstory. While he's narrating the battle between (the far more fearsome) McMurphy and the institution staff, Chief is the protagonist. In contrast, the film reinvents the character of McMurphy, trashes Chief's backstory and leaves him mostly mute.

'Pretty Woman' (1990)

In Greek Mythology, Pygmalion was a king and father of Metharne. It was the Roman poet, Ovid, who wrote that the sculptor Pygmalion created his ideal of womanhood in the form of an ivory statue. Through weird circumstances explained away through mythology, he fell in love with his creation, naming it Galatea, and the goddess Venus (Aphrodite in Greek Mythology) brings her to life.

Ring any bells? Richard Gere is no sculptor and Julia Roberts isn't made of ivory, but there is no doubting that Pretty Woman is a reinvented version of the Pygmalion myth. As the saying goes, there are only seven stories to tell. The basis of Pygmalion is that 'nothing' (a block of ivory) is turned into something worthy of love. In Pretty Woman, the 'nothing' is a prostitute.

'Fight Club' (1999)

Based on the novel by the same title, Fight Club, while faithful in some ways, portrays the same story with significant changes. With the novel releasing only three years earlier than the 1996 film, Chuck Palahniuk's story has all-but been overshadowed by the Brad Pitt and Edward Norton-led reinvention.

The most obvious change is how the two stories end. Where the film ends with Norton's character and Maria (Helena Bonham-Carter) watching as the city explodes from their high-rise building, the book sees the main character in a mental asylum. In the book, the narrator is complicit with Tyler Durden from the start, but he has to be coerced in the film.

'Beowulf' (2007)

What if we turned a classic story into a strangely animated beast? That seems like what the creators of the film said to each other before they made it. More than a nauseating attempt to show off what technology could do in 2007, Beowulf reinvented the classic in significantly.

The biggest change is the killing of Grendels mother. Just this one difference forces the movie to almost completely reinvent the tale. In the movie, Beowulf kills Grendel's mother rather than failing to resist sleeping with her. This one act completely changes the character and the following events of the story.

'Bram Stoker's Dracula' (1992)

With the inclusion of the original author in the title, the film sounds like a true adaptation of the literature. Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 film Bram Stoker's Dracula is similar to Bram Stoker's 1897 classic, Dracula in many ways. However, where it does deviate is crucial. While both iterations heavily revolve around Count Dracula, Coppola shifted the focus of the story.

Trying to suit a far different audience, it's no surprise change was wanted. Coppola's Dracula is far more dynamic and human compared to Stoker's twisted, evil being. The biggest difference between the two is the portrayal of love. Dracula is horror novel. While it delves into other themes and does at times focus on love, Bram Stoker's Dracula could be classified as a love story. Coppola's adaptation is the perfect example of how to make a faithful, yet reinvented, adaptation.

'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

The brilliant Jojo Rabbit isn't technically based on or connected to any previous classic piece of literature or film. However, you would be hard-pressed to find any piece of history more often seen than World War II. It has been performed from every possible angle. The brilliantly strange mind of Taika Waititi - who directed, wrote and acts in the film - gave us a completely fresh look at the well-known classic that is WWII.

Jojo is a heavily indoctrinated German boy, always seeking advice from his imaginary best friend Adolf Hitler (Waititi), who joins the younger sector of the Hitler Youth organization. It's here, following his failure to kill a rabbit that he earns the titular nickname. A film of growth and questioned beliefs (and being scolded by Kiwi Hitler for doing so) that evokes tears and smiles, Jojo Rabbit is special.

'A Knights Tale' (2001)

Loosely based on Geoffrey Chaucer's The Knights Tale from The Canterbury Tales, A Knights tale (2001) follows the journey of William Thatcher (Heath Ledger), a peasant who takes his chance to chase his chasing his dreams. Picking up the mantle of Sir after his lord is killed, Thatcher lives under the name of Sir Ulrich Von Liechtenstein -- which he requires the help of Geoffrey Chaucer (Paul Bettany) to protect.

A tale of love, action, drama, adventure and comedy, the title is about all you'll find related to TheCanterburyTales. The Knights Tale is a deep and thoughtful tale of knighthood vs peasantry, love, gods and ethics. A Knights Tale opens with Queen's "We Will Rock You" and is about a sexy knight lusting after an (almost) equally attractive woman and horse-mounted glory.

