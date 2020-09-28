Turns Out “Watch ‘Enola Holmes’ Bloopers” Is an Anagram for “Most Delightful Thing Ever”

If I had the time (and approval from my editors), I would spend approximately 1,500 words breaking down the rogue curl which undoes Henry Cavill in the Enola Holmes blooper reel. However, since I have neither the time nor approval, I’ll be brief and simply let you know that Cavill’s curl is just one of the many incredible goofs, flubs, and crack-ups contained in the nearly three-minute blooper reel released by Netflix on Monday.

The blooper-less (but still perfect!) Enola Holmes follows the adventures of Sherlock (Cavill) and Mycroft Holmes’ (Sam Claflin) teen sister Enola (Millie Bobby Brown). Enola is searching for her missing mother (Helena Bonham Carter) and soon gets tied up in another mystery involving a runaway marquis (Louis Partridge). While it’s all fun and games to watch Enola cavort about 19th-century England solving mysteries à la Sherlock, the real fun, it seems, is contained in the blooper reel.

That blooper reel is the definition of joy. Not only is the aforementioned rogue curl present and accounted for, but there are also quips about Claflin’s Mycroft mustache, Brown endlessly flossing in between takes, Brown and Burn Gorman having a bit of fun in between fight scenes, Bonham Carter getting tripped up by pipe smoke, and much, much more. The Monday doldrums will be a distant memory after you watch the Enola Holmes blooper reel, so, uh, what are you waiting for?

Enola Holmes is now available to stream on Netflix. You can watch the Sherlock Holmes spinoff’s blooper reel below. For more, find out what’s coming to Netflix in October.

this ENOLA HOLMES blooper reel is absolute perfection pic.twitter.com/763w7zBq7i — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 28, 2020

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.