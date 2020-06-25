Millie Bobby Brown Is Sherlock’s Sister in First Images from Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’

Netflix has unveiled the first images from the upcoming film Enola Holmes, and it looks as though Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown will be kicking some ass. Based on the book The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer, the film puts a twist on the Sherlock Holmes story by creating a sister for the notorious detective. Enola, played by Brown, is much younger than her two older brothers but no less gifted. As for the casting of those brothers? None other than Henry Cavill plays Sherlock, while Sam Claflin fills the role of Mycroft Holmes. That’s quite the dynamic duo.

Jack Thorne, whose credits range from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to The Aeronauts, wrote the screenplay while Emmy-winning Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer is in the director’s chair. That’s quite an esteemed team there, and these images are certainly promising. First there’s Enola wielding a bow and arrow, signaling that she’s not one to be messed with. Then there’s an image of her breaking the fourth wall and directly addressing the camera, which suggests Bradbeer is has some curious visual surprises in store. And then there’s the image of all three Holmes siblings, which is quite something.

I’m looking forward to this one, not just because of the premise and the team involved (plus Daniel Pemberton doing the score), but because it feels like a bit of a different kind of Netflix original film. Indeed, it’s not entirely a Netflix original—the streaming service acquired the movie from Warner Bros. after the COVID-19 shutdown. But I’m excited to see it all the same.

In addition to releasing the photos, Netflix also announced that the film will be released this September. Get your first look at Enola Holmes images below.