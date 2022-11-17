Enola Holmes 1 and 2 are teenage adventure stories that could rival Moonrise Kingdom or stand alongside Stand by Me. With star power like Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and a solid chunk of the Harry Potter cast, it's hard to imagine why it wouldn't be. But Holmes is a little deeper than the adventure through industrial England it initially presents. At its core, it's a profoundly feminist movie littered with events that live in women's history. From the first automobile, originally marketed by Carl Benz's wife Berta Benz, to the Matchgirls' Strike of 1888, Enola Holmes touches on many of the events of women's suffrage.

One exciting way is the use of the Japanese martial art, jujitsu, in the film. Enola Holmes was taught jujitsu in her unorthodox homeschooling methods by her mother, Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter), and her mother's sister in the struggle, Edith (Susan Wokoma). Enola, Eudoria, and Edith kick chauvinist butt using jujitsu (and explosives) in both films. Enola even struggles with the Corkscrew technique and masters it by the first film's end just in time to save the lovable, but useless Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge). But how accurate is the use of martial arts in the movie?

As it turns out, it's a close parallel.

The Suffragettes and Black Friday

Suffragettes fighting back against the police using martial arts is a real thing. At a time when women's right to vote was an ongoing fight in the United Kingdom, opposed by many men and women alike, women's suffrage was born and divided into two groups: The National Union of Women's Suffrage Societies (NUWSS), founded in 1897, and later, the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU), founded in 1903. The press initially coined the term "Suffragette" to ridicule the advocates, but it was accepted and embraced by the WSPU, who would name their newspaper "The Suffragette." The NUWSS was led by Millicent Garrett Fawcett and used methods of peaceful protest to get their points across. The WSPU would branch off from the NUWSS, led by Emmeline Pankhurst, desiring a more militant approach to activism due to a lack of progress with the NUWSS' more moderate methods.

Regardless of the methods, the suffragettes had increasingly violent run-ins with the police and bystanders during protests over time. Protestors would result in getting assaulted, and hunger strikes would result in force-feeding. On November 18th, 1910, a protest known as Black Friday occurred on Parliament after Prime Minister H.H. Asquith called an election that would throw out any possible legislation that would have passed the Conciliation Bill. Since the Conciliation Bill would have allowed about a million women the right to vote, the Suffragettes felt betrayed by this change. This betrayal led to anger among Suffragettes, who had already been planning to confer with the House of Commons. Instead, the planned delegation turned to protest. The Black Friday protest would result in the arrest of over a hundred Suffragettes and physical and sexual violence imparted unto members of the NUWSS and WSPU by the police and bystanders. The Suffragettes who were arrested would be released the next day on the orders of Winston Churchill, who was Home Secretary at the time.

Image via Netflix

Nonetheless, the violence suffered by the Suffragettes on Black Friday changed how they approached the fight for women's rights. One of the methods incorporated was the practice of martial arts.

Edith Garrud and Suffrajitsu

Edith Garrud was one of the first female martial arts instructors in the Western world. Garrud was a physically tiny woman who had been practicing martial arts since 1899. Being just shy of 5 feet, she saw jujitsu as a suitable means of self-defense against larger attackers because jujitsu teaches its practitioners how to use a larger opponent's size and force against them and grip control in physical disputes. She and her husband, William Garrud, would study under the legendary Sadakazu Uyenishi, who had his own dojo in London's Golden Square. In 1908, Uyenishi returned to his home country in Japan, leaving his dojo to his most experienced students, including Edith and William. The couple began giving jujitsu demonstrations and gave a demonstration to the WSPU later that same year. Incidentally, William was sick for this demonstration, so with the encouragement of Emmeline Pankhurst, Edith did the whole demonstration on her own.

Image via Legendary/Netflix

Shortly after the initial demonstration in 1908, members of the WSPU began attending their classes to defend themselves against audience members who may assault them. By 1910, Edith Garrud had set up classes expressly for members of the WSPU and even wrote for one of their newspapers. After the Black Friday protest, the WSPU assembled a team of about 30 members known as The Bodyguard to protect leaders of the movement. The members of The Bodyguard had all been trained by Edith Garrud. The Bodyguard only disbanded in 1918, after World War One.

The practice of jujitsu by the Suffragettes came to be known as "Suffrajitsu."

Connection 'Enola Holmes'

Wokoma's Edith being a jujitsu instructor instrumental to the suffrage movement is no coincidence, and this is not the first character in a film based on Edith Garrud. Specifically, Helena Bonham Carter's character Edith in the 2015 film Suffragette, is loosely based on Garrud as well. Additionally, the costumes used by the actors in the first film's class are historically accurate for the era's practitioners.

Image via Netflix

The practice of martial arts in the Sherlock Holmes story was not first written in Enola Holmes' storyline. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle made mention of Bartitsu in his short story, "The Adventure of the Empty House." Bartitsu is a form of martial arts similar to mixed martial arts that incorporates jujitsu, boxing, savate, and cane fighting. Edward William Barton-Wright created the Bartitsu Club and invited practitioners from Japan to go to London and work as instructors at the club, one of which was Sadakazu Uyenishi.

Aside from being wildly entertaining, Enola Holmes has more to offer than amusement alone. With creative license given, Enola Holmes' storyline gives a look at history that has not been seen enough in movies. It also provides an accurate depiction of the most challenging part of martial arts practice: the mental aspect. Enola's continued struggle with the Corkscrew mirrors the struggle any practitioner of martial arts faces because the techniques always work out perfectly in your head but not necessarily in practice, especially not right away. Perhaps to reflect the perseverance of the Suffragettes, Enola masters it by the end: slow-moving but unstoppable.