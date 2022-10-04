There have been a ton of great adaptations of the Sherlock Holmes story over the decades. However, one of the more underrated films of late in this classic literary franchise has been Netflix’s Enola Holmes. The film starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock’s younger sister Enola was based on the YA book series of the same name by Nancy Springer and is receiving a sequel this November. However, if you can’t wait that long for a new adventure, you’re in luck. A new graphic novel titled Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game is releasing October 11. Now we have a new trailer for the comic thanks to Brown.

The new story takes place in the Netflix universe and bridges the gap between the two films. The synopsis for the graphic novel is as followed:

Fans and new readers alike can connect with Enola’s spunky story as she embarks on an adventure helping (and evading!) her famous brothers –Sherlock and Mycroft (portrayed on page and screen by fan-favorite actors Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin). Picking up where 2020’s exceptionally popular film left off, readers and fans will join Sherlock Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola in a thrilling adventure and uncover the new mystery that she is up against. After a mysterious group of anarchists abducts her brother Mycroft, Enola investigates his disappearance in hopes of rescuing him and recovering something precious he took from her. With the help of Lord Tewkesbury and a young boy on the streets named Shag, she uncovers the truth behind her brother’s abduction and unravels a web of mystery that takes her deep into the London underground as she tries to foil the anarchists’ nefarious plot!

From that description alone, this sounds like another classic Holmes’ caper that is going to be filled with more than a few twists and turns. The trailer, which is intercut with footage of Brown’s Enola from the first movie, lays out the story while giving fans a glimpse at the art style of the graphic novel. It has this fun yet kind of gothic watercolor style that is fitting of the franchise’s namesake. The art sees Mycroft in the act of being kidnaped, Enola sharing a sweet moment with Lord Tewkesbury, and some mysterious clues and thrilling action along the way.

Even though Sherlock Holmes’ stories have been done to death over the last century, Enola Holmes was this breath of fresh air that the series arguably needed to stay relevant in the modern pop culture landscape. The Netflix adaptation of Enola’s story was so much fun and full of surprisingly great action set pieces. Brown was such a delight in the role and her fourth-wall-breaking delivery was simply to die for. Also, Brown had great chemistry with Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter. Cavill in particular made such a fun Sherlock. Because of that, it’s going to be exciting to see Enola and Sherlock’s relationship explored more in the sequel. Enola Holmes 2 just received its first trailer last month. From the looks of it, the sequel appears to be more of the hilariously entertaining same.

Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game is releasing everywhere books are sold on October 11. You can pre-order the graphic novel on Amazon now in anticipation of Enola Holmes 2 releasing on Netflix November 4. Until then, you can watch Mycroft’s Dangerous Game’s trailer down below and stream Enola Holmes on Netflix now.