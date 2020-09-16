New ‘Enola Holmes’ Character Posters Spotlight Netflix’s Famous Sleuthing Family

Four new posters for Legendary’s Enola Holmes are here just one week before the Sherlock Holmes-adjacent YA feature debuts on Netflix. Adapted from a novel in Nancy Springer‘s book series of the same name by screenwriter Jack Thorne, Enola Holmes stars Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin) who finds herself caught up in her own all-consuming mystery.

These four new posters spotlight each member of the Holmes family and use the same pop art-ish aesthetic as the first poster featuring the entire cast. Brown, Cavill, Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Holmes’ matriarch Eudoria, all get their chance to shine. In a fun twist, each character is also given their own snappy personal slogan to help viewers get a feel for the cast. For my money, the slogans on Brown’s poster (“Adventure has a new Holmes.”) and Cavill’s (“A new perspective on the great detective.”) are the best, but that’s just me.

The plot of Enola Holmes follows 16-year-old Enola and her search for her mother, who has seemingly vanished into thin air on Enola’s birthday. With a lifetime of training perfect for a young sleuth (courtesy of her mother) in hand, Enola sets off to London to try and find Eudoria. Of course, Enola’s older brothers, Mycroft and Sherlock, have their own ideas about Enola’s now-motherless future. In addition to Brown, Cavill, Claflin, and Bonham Carter, Enola Holmes stars Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susan Wokoma, and Frances de la Tour.

Enola Holmes arrives on Netflix on September 23. Check out the four new character posters below. For more, here’s the list of all the new movies and TV shows on Netflix in September.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.