‘Enola Holmes’ Ending Explained: Mystery Solved

[Editor’s note: Spoilers for Enola Holmes follow below.]

The Netflix movie Enola Holmes is a full-blown mystery. That means clues, red herrings, lots of deducing, and a solution by the time the film is over. But one of the strengths of Enola Holmes is that the two main cases that its titular detective (played brilliantly by Millie Bobby Brown) is trying to solve are not only engaging and satisfying from a plot perspective, but also tie in nicely to the film’s themes of progress, sacrifice, and yes, feminism.

So if you’ve seen Enola Holmes and are either a bit confused as to how the clues in the cases add up, or are simply curious about the themes layered throughout the movie, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dig into the Enola Holmes ending.