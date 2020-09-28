The Collider Podcast, Ep. 282 – How ‘Enola Holmes’ Exposes the Problem with Netflix Movies

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on The Collider Podcast we’re using the new Netflix movie Enola Holmes to talk about the problem with Netflix movies. We use the greatness of Enola Holmes to show how a movie made outside of Netflix’s system has more freedom to operate and how using algorithmically-driven notes creates generic content, but that content is Netflix’s whole game. We also discuss Netflix’s business model, where prestige movies fit in to their plans, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

