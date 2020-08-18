‘Enola Holmes’ Netflix Poster Features Millie Bobby Brown & Her Mystery-Loving Family

Netflix has released the official poster for Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things star plays the titular Enola Holmes, younger sister to the relatively more well-known Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) Holmes. The upcoming Netflix movie — which the streamer acquired from Legendary Entertainment earlier this year.

The poster for Enola Holmes promises an epic mystery for the youngest member of the Holmes family. Brown takes center stage on the poster as Enola Holmes, the teenager sister of Sherlock and Mycroft tasked with locating the whereabouts of their missing mother. With two older brothers like Sherlock and Mycroft, there should be no doubt in our minds Enola is more than game to figure this mystery out. The poster also introduces us to the array of characters here to help Enola out, including her brothers and a few new faces.

In addition to Brown, Cavill, and Claflin, Enola Holmes stars Helena Bonham Carter as the Holmes family matriarch, as well as Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), Susan Wokoma (Crazyhead), Louis Partridge (Paddington 2), and Frances de la Tour (Into the Woods). Enola Holmes is directed by Henry Bradbeer (Fleabag) and was adapted by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) from the Nancy Springer novel of the same name.

Enola Holmes will be released on September 23 on Netflix. Check out the poster and official synopsis below. For more, make sure you watch the very fun teaser trailer that dropped earlier this week.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.