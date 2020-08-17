Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ Teaser Trailer Reveals Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock’s Sister

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming film Enola Holmes, and it looks like good fun. Based on the book The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer, the film puts a twist on the Sherlock Holmes story by creating a sister for the notorious detective. Enola, played by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, is much younger than her two older brothers but no less gifted. And as if that wasn’t enough, the film finds Henry Cavill playing Sherlock while Sam Claflin fills the role of Mycroft Holmes.

Jack Thorne, whose credits range from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to The Aeronauts, wrote the screenplay while Emmy-winning Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer is in the director’s chair.

This is clearly just an announcement teaser of sorts as we only get the briefest of looks at Brown in the role, but is that a riff on Hole‘s “Celebrity Skin?” I hear at the end there? Daniel Pemberton (Birds of Prey, Spider-Verse) is on score duty so that kind of makes sense.

The other mystery is the film’s release date. Until now, all we knew was September, and even inside the trailer the full date isn’t revealed. But the tweet for the teaser trailer reads thusly:

“alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd”

It doesn’t take Sherlock (or Enola) Holmes to crack this one: it says “Enola Holmes September TwentyThird.” So there you have it, this new movie will be released on Netflix on September 23rd.

I imagine a full trailer will be releasing imminently but for now, check out the Enola Holmes teaser trailer below.