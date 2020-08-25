‘Enola Holmes’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Is a Tricky Teen Sleuth for Netflix

Netflix has released the official trailer for Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown as the teen sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) Holmes. After seeing a thoroughly enticing teaser released a few weeks ago, eager fans can now get a better sense of what awaits them with this new Enola Holmes trailer.

Talk about a rousing trailer! The latest look at Enola Holmes introduces us to Victorian teen Enola Holmes (Brown), raised to be just as whipsmart and inventive as her older brother, Sherlock, by her mother (Helena Bonham Carter). Enola’s world is turned upside down when her mother goes missing on the morning of her 16th birthday. Determined to figure out where her mother went and prove her brothers wrong by solving the mystery on her own, Enola heads out into the wide world looking for answers. And if you think this is going to just be some standard-issue, Sherlock Holmes-esque adventure, you’ve got another thing coming.

Joining Brown, Cavill, and Claflin in the Enola Holmes cast is Louis Partridge, Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, Susan Wokoma, and Frances de la Tour. Enola Holmes is directed by Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag). The Legendary feature, adapted by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) from the Nancy Springer novel of the same name, was acquired by Netflix earlier this year.

Enola Holmes will be released on September 23. You can watch the official trailer below. For more, find out’s what’s coming to Netflix in September.

And here’s the official synopsis for Enola Holmes: