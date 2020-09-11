Exclusive: ‘Enola Holmes’ Soundtrack Details, First Listen Revealed for Daniel Pemberton’s Score

We at Collider are thrilled to announce the Enola Holmes soundtrack details for the upcoming Netflix movie. The original score by brilliant composer Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Steve Jobs) is available for pre-order today, and you can listen to the first single “Enola Holmes (Wild Child)” below right now.

“It’s been a real joy to write music for Enola Holmes and to go back to writing some unashamedly melodic and emotional orchestral music – coupled with a nice level of messy quirky oddness thrown in as well,” said Pemberton in an exclusive statement to Collider. “From my first meeting with Harry Bradbeer the director, we talked about trying to create a score full of themes, mystery and surprise that both encapsulated her character but also took you on her journey. I hope this soundtrack allows anyone listening to it to re-live the first amazing adventures of one Enola Holmes…”

Based on the book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes stars Millie Bobby Brown as the titular sister to Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin). Raised at home alone by her mother (Helena Bonham Carter), Enola is spurred into action when said mother suddenly goes missing. Against her brothers’ wishes, she sets out to solve the mystery on her own.

The film is shockingly great, with Bradbeer bringing a propulsion to the narrative that drives it forward while also tackling genuinely thoughtful themes like the women’s rights movement and feminism. Brown delivers a wonderfully charming performance, and the movie will leave you itching to see more of her adventures – and more of Cavill’s Sherlock.

And Pemberton’s score is unsurprisingly great as well, offering a change of pace from his more tech-driven scores for films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Birds of Prey. It’s one of his best, as you’ll find out when you listen to the first single below.

Click here to pre-order the soundtrack from Milan Records, which will be available September 18th. Enola Holmes will be released on Netflix on September 23rd.