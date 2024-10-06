What makes an ensemble cast? It could all depend on the story at first, but a large number of principal actors getting considerably equal screen time is what makes an ensemble what it is, even if the story has a definitive leading figure. Ensemble casts can consist of big-name A-listers, lesser-known character actors, or even a mix of both. Depending on the film, it can be exciting to see some of fans's favorite actors all together on screen.

In the last five years, audiences have been gifted with several great movies featuring ensemble casts. These projects allow them to enjoy a variety of performances and even pick which characters are their favorites. From dramas like Little Women to comedies like Don't Look Up and even superhero films like The Suicide Squad, stellar ensembles can truly make the film work. These films released in the last five years are the ones that stand out—and together—the most.

10 'Don’t Look Up' (2021)

Directed by Adam McKay

Originally coming from the world of Will Ferrell-starring comedies, director Adam McKay began tackling serious real-world subjects with provocatively in-your-face movies. His latest, Don’t Look Up, is arguably the most direct with its themes and message. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who must go on a grand media tour to warn the public about an impending asteroid that will destroy Earth. Unfortunately, much of the response from the world is divided between taking it seriously, not believing it, or just not caring.

Rounding out the supporting cast is Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, Jonah Hill as her son, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry as talk show hosts, and Mark Rylance as a billionaire CEO. While those are just a few of the A-listers in an already big cast, where Don’t Look Up shines is how distinct each character is based on their response to the potential cataclysmic event. While the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, it’s still purely entertaining just for the talented ensemble cast.

9 'The French Dispatch' (2021)

Directed by Wes Anderson

What makes a Wes Anderson film? Dysfunctional families, symmetrical cinematography, elaborate production design, and highly detailed dialogue, for certain. But no Wes Anderson film is complete without a stacked cast, especially featuring his most frequent collaborators. His 2021 film, The French Dispatch, is no exception. An anthology film divided into three segments, it centers around a group of journalists in the 1970s who get together to write one final piece for The French Dispatch magazine following the passing of its editor.

The French Dispatch has described it as a “love letter to journalists” and one that true Anderson fans would enjoy. The huge cast of A-listers consists of Anderson regulars Owen Wilson, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Bob Balaban, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Edward Norton, and Willem Dafoe, and new faces like Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Benicio del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, and Liev Schreiber. With the multiple storylines and eccentric characters throughout, there is a lot to dissect about The French Dispatch, but the cast should not go unnoticed—because there are so many of them!

8 'Little Women' (2019)

Directed by Greta Gerwig

There have been several adaptations of the classic novel Little Women. Written by Louisa May Alcott, the coming-of-age story about four sisters living in Civil War-era Massachusetts has resonated strongly with readers since 1868. Its themes of sisterhood, feminism, and individuality still hold up today as the story continues to be told in various forms of media. So, after the success of her directorial debut, Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig chose to do her interpretation of Little Women next, which was released in 2019 to rave reviews.

The dynamic between the four March sisters is beautifully portrayed thanks to the stellar cast, featuring Saoirse Ronan as Jo, Emma Watson as Meg, Florence Pugh as Amy, and Eliza Scanlen as Beth. Supporting them are Timothée Chalamet as Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March, who all do an incredible job adding charm and heart to the film. If you’re already familiar with the story of Little Women, watching Gerwig’s version will make fans feel like they’re seeing it for the first time.

7 'Triangle of Sadness' (2022)

Directed by Ruben Östlund

At the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund won the coveted Palme d’Or for his first English-language film, Triangle of Sadness. Most of the attention towards the film centered around its infamous vomiting scene halfway through, but it’s been praised for its dark humor and social commentary surrounding class disparity. The satirical dramedy centers on an influencer couple on a luxury cruise who, after a storm, find themselves stranded on an island with some of the wealthy passengers and crew.

With three Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, the cast of Triangle of Sadness also deserves praise for being a rich (figuratively) ensemble. Alongside Woody Harrelson as the ship’s captain, the cast comprises mostly international names like Harris Dickinson and the late Charlbi Dean as influencer couple Carl and Yaya, a scene-stealing Dolly de Leon as housekeeper Abigail, Zlatko Burić as Russian mogul Dimitry, and Iris Berben as a man with paraplegia who can only speak one word in German. Triangle of Sadness is a delightfully outrageous piece of filmmaking that goes all in with its criticism of capitalism.

6 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

Directed by James Gunn

Years after Suicide Squad became a critical failure, Warner Bros. and DC got lucky with the recruitment of James Gunn to write and direct a continuation (as well as eventually becoming the head of DC Films). The Suicide Suad was released in 2021 to far more positive reviews compared to its predecessor. Despite its underperforming at the box office due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the same-day streaming option on HBO Max, it’s now considered to be one of the best entries in the DC Extended Universe. Next to that, The Suicide Squad also brought back some familiar faces and introduced exciting new ones.

Favorites like Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis returned to their respective roles as Harley Quinn, Rick Flagg, and Amanda Waller. Newcomers included Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher-2, David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man, and Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, to name a few. With an enormous cast of outrageous characters, everybody has their moment to shine. As with many of Gunn’s works, The Suicide Squad is not just a superior sequel but also entertaining, funny, and action-packed, just as a comic book film should be.

5 'Glass Onion' (2022)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Compelling mysteries and ensemble casts are the key ingredients to make a great whodunit, and Rian Johnson has successfully used those elements to breathe new life into the genre. After starting with Knives Out in 2019, Johnson continued his success with the follow-up Glass Onion, released on Netflix in 2022. Daniel Craig reprises his role as Detective Benoit Blanc, who receives an invitation from billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) to visit his private island in Greece along with an eclectic group of characters. But when one of the guests is suddenly murdered, Blanc must use his skills to figure out who among the crowd is the killer.

To talk more thoroughly about a mystery like Glass Onion would give away much of the story. As for the cast, there is plenty to rave about. Big names like Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista bring so much personality to their characters. What makes a film like Glass Onion work is that each character has its defining moment that helps decipher the case. It's not as balanced or inspired as its predecessor, but Glass Onion is another clever entry into Benoit Blanc's growing franchise.

4 The Dune Duology

Directed by Denis Villeneuve