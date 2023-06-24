Bruce Lee has appeared in several action films, which have helped propel his name to new heights and earned him a reputation as a martial arts master. With various critically acclaimed films under his belt, Enter the Dragon remains one of cinema's greatest action films to this day. And to celebrate Enter the Dragon's 50th anniversary, the 1973 movie will be available in 4K for the first time, with the film's Blu-ray and Digital versions releasing on August 8.

The 4K Ultra HD Disc of Enter the Dragon comes with special features, including both the theatrical version and the Special Edition of the film, complete with additional 3-minute footage. The Blu-ray version of Enter the Dragon also features a commentary from the film's co-producer Paul Heller and writer Michael Allin, who wrote the critically acclaimed action movie. Apart from the physical release, the martial arts motion picture will also be available to purchase digitally on various streaming platforms, including AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play, among others.

This generation has seen Hollywood portray Asian people in a more positive light, with several actors and actresses making a name for themselves in the entertainment industry; however, in decades past, it was a different story. Despite stereotypes of Asian characters being weak, nerdy, and powerless, Lee rose to prominence for his acting abilities and martial arts prowess. Having starred in several critically revered films, the late actor arguably paved the way for more successful martial arts-themed outings after his era.

Image via Warner Bros.

Celebrating Enter the Dragon's 50th Anniversary

Enter the Dragon , which turns 50 on July 26, follows Lee, a martial arts expert, as he embarks on a quest to avenge his sister, who was killed by a gang led by a narcotics dealer. However, his journey was no easy task, as he struggled to find the dealer's headquarters. As a result, Lee joined a kung fu competition on a remote island to gather information about his sister's killer's whereabouts. Rated R for martial arts violence, Enter the Dragon's cast members also include John Saxon, Jim Kelly, Bolo Yeung, John Saxon, Ahna Capri, Shih Kien, and Chuck Norris.

