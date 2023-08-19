The Big Picture Bruce Lee's iconic martial arts film, Enter the Dragon, defied personal conflicts and cultural differences to become a global phenomenon, earning over $2 billion in profits.

The making of Enter the Dragon faced challenges including clashes between American and Hong Kong film crews, language barriers, and script disputes with screenwriter Michael Allin.

Despite challenges and injuries on set, Enter the Dragon left a lasting legacy, opening doors for Asian stars in Hollywood, inspiring video games, hip-hop, and MMA, and cementing Bruce Lee's status as a legendary martial arts star.

Commonly branded as perhaps the greatest martial arts film of all time, the iconic Bruce Lee struck gold with the timeless Enter the Dragon. The success of the picture that catapulted Lee into an international megastar is nothing short of a miracle. Who would have thought that a production stymied by personal conflicts and cultural differences could boast over $2 billion in global profits? Such was the magic of the iconic martial arts star, whose running philosophy, "be like water", acted as a mantra for the film's unexpected boom.

The Changing Atmosphere of Hollywood and the Rise of Bruce Lee

The dawn of the 1970s was a peculiar period in Hollywood history. Box office earnings were going on a downward spiral, and the vestige of the old studio system was slowly dissipating. Audiences were starting to embrace different productions, with Blaxploitation films beginning to take over the movie spectrum. Kung Fu movies were being paired with the aforementioned flicks in the small inner city movie houses, which Hollywood eventually capitalized on. During this period, a young Bruce Lee was starting to make a name for himself, famously playing Kato in The Green Hornet, along with other bit parts in TV shows such as Longstreet. While on the outside, the path to stardom looked relatively near for Lee, it wasn't exactly the case.

Despite his recognizable work, he was on the receiving end of disrespect, which some attribute as stemming from racial biases. Lee mentioned that he pitched an idea to Warner Bros. for a series called The Warrior. They butted heads due to a main creative concern: Bruce wanted it to be more like a Western, and the studio thought of a more modernized approach. According to his wife, Linda Lee Caldwell, Bruce's concept was then remade into the successful series Kung Fu, starring David Carradine. Lee received no credit for his work, and that started a fire inside him to forge his own path. Film producer Fred Weintraub advised him to go to Hong Kong to make his own mark there. With the help of the Shaw Brothers Studio, Lee came up with hits such as The Big Boss and Fist of Fury. When he was given the opportunity to write, direct, produce, and choreograph Way of the Dragon to immense success, Hollywood finally saw what he was worth and Lee would never look back.

The Beginnings and Production of 'Enter the Dragon'

Image via Criterion

Lee was in the middle of shooting Game of Death in 1972 when Hollywood came calling for a film called Blood and Steel. Production was halted, and Lee went on to finally start his proper Hollywood journey. Blood and Steel was changed to Enter the Dragon, and the seeds of a cinematic breakthrough were firmly planted. The events that unfolded were fortunately documented by its director Robert Clouse in a book named The Making of Enter the Dragon, as well as in the 2004 documentary Blood and Steel: Making 'Enter the Dragon'.

Early into production, Lee knew that Enter the Dragon was his biggest opportunity. Just like any other human being, Lee apparently experienced bouts of nervousness, and didn't show up when filming started, as Fred Weintraub recalled. Warner Bros. executives were already asking for updates, and despite not getting any footage of Lee, Weintraub calmly told them that everything was going according to plan. A nervous Lee eventually showed up to film where he gathered his strength and loosened up. Finally, the production was with its lead star and was starting to get off the ground. However, the two separate film crews tasked to be the backbone of the film were at odds.

While the filmmakers were generally American, the film was shot on-location in Hong Kong, and local film production crews were employed, resulting in language and technical barriers. The two were at an impasse on the equipment they were using. Notably, the Hong Kong crew's instruments were classified as primitive. Their lighting tools and other paraphernalia were too simple, and cinematographer Gilbert Hubbs was surprised at the antediluvian materials they were using. This was a clash of cultures, and with both sides achieving success in their preferred method of shooting, a middle ground was eventually reached to the benefit of the film. Aside from these problems, Lee was also involved in numerous back-and-forth discussions with the film's screenwriter, Michael Allin. Bruce reportedly demanded script changes to ensure that he was the hero of Enter the Dragon, and not Roper, the John Saxon character. The feud between them got so big that Lee asked Warner Bros to send Allin home, claiming that Hong Kong was not big enough for the both of them.

'Enter the Dragon's Real Fights and Injuries

Lee's complex personality, and his growing stardom in Hong Kong, had people from all walks of life admiring him, as well as detesting his very existence. About 400 background actors were used in the making of Enter the Dragon, and some of them were from real life gangs and street fighters. There would often be fights on set, and Bruce was also challenged multiple times to engage. He would often laugh some of them off, but the pesky ones that irritated got what they wished for, and were battered and bruised.

Unfazed as he would normally seem to be, Lee also endured some injuries during filming. In one particular sequence in the film, Lee engages in a fight with Oharra (Robert Wall), and the latter is severely outmatched. Desperate to win, Oharra breaks a bottle and uses it as a weapon. The incensed Lee is gravely offended by the dishonorable gesture, and swiftly counters his attack and stomps him to death. In real life, one take out of many of this scene had the broken bottle penetrating Lee's knuckles. It required 12 stitches, but it was merely a scratch for Bruce Lee. Another scene of the movie has Lee sneaking into the lair when he encounters a cobra. It was assumed to be de-fanged upon buying from a local shop, but since the production wanted it to puff its hood out, Lee slapped its head to enrage the animal. It was one slap too many, as the cobra bit Lee, and he found out that it was certainly not de-fanged. Fortunately, the snake's venom sack was removed. Perhaps the real orders for the snake were lost in translation?

'Enter the Dragon' and its Legacy

Image via Warner Bros.

With all the tribulations in its production, Lee and the entire team pulled through and wrapped up filming. Filled with a distinct Hong Kong flair with dialogue looped in post-production, Enter the Dragon blew away the Warner Bros. executives and along with them, the entire western world. With a cloud of influence on a global scale, the film’s greatest achievement is being credited for the massive influx of martial arts movies in the west. It opened the doors for other Asian stars to permeate the cinematic market, notably one of the film's many extras, Jackie Chan. An influx of what would eventually be called Brucesploitation movies, both paying homage and parody to his character and acting ethos, also rose from its ashes. Enter the Dragon also made its mark as a pop culture phenomenon, influencing video games such as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat to hip-hop music in the Wu-Tang Clan, and even Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

Unfortunately, his dream of being a worldwide star was celebrated posthumously. Bruce Lee died from a brain edema on July 20, 1973 and never got to see the fruits of his labor. The world wept, for a star had perished just before his rays could shine upon the people in the west. Still, Lee will continue to live on for generations to come, with Enter the Dragon serving as his immortalizing visage for those who wish to appreciate his otherworldly talent and charisma.