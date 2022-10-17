Netflix's new animated film Entergalactic is entirely and wholeheartedly the work of Kid Cudi. Not only in the fact that he helped write/produce/score and star in it, but it feels like a visual recreation of everything his music represents. When a film is so intertwined with a musical artist like Entergalactic is with Kid Cudi, it's easy for the final product to feel more like a music video or mashup than an actual movie. Especially with its episodic nature reminiscent of an album's tracklist, and the fact that Kid Cudi released an album to accompany the movie, it seemed inevitable that the film would be unable to eclipse the aforementioned pitfall. But Entergalactic ends up feeling like a real movie instead of something insubstantial because it's cut from Kid Cudi's mind rather than his music.

It's difficult to properly quantify the amount of influence Kid Cudi, given name Scott Mescudi, has on the modern music scene, especially hip-hop, as virtually any statement would shortchange his impact. The Cleveland native takes influence from a number of classic hip-hop acts, but the way he draws from the likes of Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana, and MGMT rocketed the genre in a completely new direction since his late 2000s breakthrough. Not only can Kid Cudi's psychedelic, atmospheric sound be felt all throughout modern hip hop, but his introspective lyrics and transparency about mental health struggles took the genre in a more vulnerable and endearing direction. And the same qualities that made so many fall in love with his music are what shape this venture onto the screen.

The Music Ties to the Movie

It's blatantly obvious that Entergalactic's protagonist is a stand-in for Mescudi himself. Voiced by the musician, the character Jabari is a New York street artist who just booked a deal with a comic book company to bring his signature graffiti character, Mr. Rager, to the pages, although the lifeblood of the film is a poignant love story between Jabari and his neighbor. The character's drug use is heavy, something Kid Cudi has divulged as a problem in his own life. Jabari can be seen rocking a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt, and has a Nirvana poster pinned up in his apartment. Even Mr. Rager is the subtitle of Kid Cudi's second studio album, and a character running through its story. It might seem self-indulgent to have the protagonist of a work you're so infused with be a stand-in for yourself, but it indicates that the film embodies the same introspection that has made Kid Cudi's music so personal and vulnerable.

As a result, Entergalactic oozes the personality needed to make it feel like a real story. The characters feel completely filled in rather than just sketches, each of them funny in a way that makes it feel like there's a backstory behind every joke instead of just actors reading weightless quips off of a page. The movie is effortlessly cool, exerting the sort of suave energy that everyone imagines flows through the veins of the people we hope to become. But it turns into a fully realized Kid Cudi project as the comedy and charm is imbued with his signature twinge of existential dread. Jabari is a character with immense talent and personality, but is haunted by a sense of cosmic loneliness. Behind the graffiti and clouded by weed smoke is a man who can't help but feel that his internal doubt and turmoil makes sadness inevitable, hopeless to the point where he doesn't know whether he deserves the happiness he desires. With Jabari serving as Mescudi's sketch of himself, the film can't help but feel substantial. It's impossible for the narrative threads to end up paper thin as they take us from one song to the next because Kid Cudi's art is more concerned with communicating the inner-workings of his own brain than creating something commercially driven.

It also may seem concerning that there are so many montages in Entergalactic, and almost all of them are played to a song off the movie's accompanying album. Montages often blur human sensibilities and let music take center stage, so the repeated use of them is worrying as the film attempts to distinguish itself as something essential. Kid Cudi's music has always been atmospheric, with his frequent use of humming in favor of lyrics even becoming something of a trademark. And Entergalactic assumes this sort of style, where a psychedelic feel often eclipses transparency, and the music is a major player in creating this atmosphere.

What Sets Entergalactic Apart

But what prevents this from being a cardinal sin is that the aura is far from just sonic. There are plenty of atmospheric beats in the movie while no Kid Cudi track is playing in the background. The animation is just as fixed on creating the atmosphere as the soundtrack is. Its visual signature is as if Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse popped a tab of acid, trading in the comic book flourishes for something more psychedelic. The characters look like they are carved from expressionistic wood, lush shading overflows with them emotion even when they're lounging on couches or laying in bed. Buildings and landscapes are stained with purple and pink pulled straight from the cosmos. And most of the montages are accompanied by hallucinogenic sequences, jolting fluidity to movement that otherwise feels like its being painted frame by frame. The visuals are there almost entirely to create a mood in which the characters can entrench themselves in, making sure the atmosphere the movie wants to surround itself in isn't solely conjured through the soundtrack.

The final nail in the coffin of making Entergalactic more than just a music mashup is the amount of sub-plots running through the movie's veins. The film pours energy into the city of New York, breathing life and color into a city often portrayed as bleak. A supporting character delivers a monologue about wanting to show the brightness of the Big Apple, and it's easy to imagine Mescudi wrote those lines from the heart. Jabari grapples with his own artistic integrity while trying to turn Mr. Rager into a comic book, wondering whether he needs to sacrifice his vision for the character if he wants to find success. It's a tug-of-war between artistic and economic sensibilities that every artist experiences. And there's a continuing critique on the commodification of love filtered through recurring mentions of a fictional dating app, commentary on the practices and politics of modern romantics. The main rom-com plot line and Jabari's character portrait offer plenty to digest surrounding the intertwinement of love and self-worth, but it's the subplots that make sure Mescudi's film doesn't feel like its playing one note the entire time.

It may be more appropriate to say that Entergalactic is entirely Scott Mescudi's project rather than Kid Cudi's. Sure, it features so much music from the artist, and has one of his albums to accompany it. But it is much more the work of a man than a musician. The music populates the margins of the film because Kid Cudi is the best artist to express how Mescudi feels and sees the world. It's a film that never feels like it was designed to have an asterisk next to it, to have footnotes beside the subtitles. It feels like a real movie because it's not overrun by music, but with how Mescudi can best communicate what he feels the need to say.