Netflix has dropped the call sheet for their upcoming adult-animated series, Entergalactic, and it boasts a list of celebrities as long as a CVS receipt. The series will be based on Kid Cudi’s upcoming album of the same name and looks like it will draw some of its storyline from the performer’s own life. Obviously, Cudi, aka Scott Mescudi, who is known not only as a talented rapper, but also for his on-screen performances in projects including Luca Guadagnino’s HBO series, We Are Who We Are, will star. Tapped to have their vocal talents heard alongside Kid Cudi will be Jessica Williams (Love Life), Timothée Chalamet (Dune), Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier (Hollywood), Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick…Boom!), Christopher Abbott (Kraven the Hunter), 070 Shake, Teyana Taylor (Coming 2 America), Jaden Smith (After Earth), Keith David (From Scratch), Arturo Castro (Yes Day) and Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story). The news was dropped in an incredibly vibrant trailer that will make you bob your head which you can check out below.

Entergalactic, which will feature original music by Kid Cudi, finds its characters navigating the bustling, tough as nails streets of New York City. Jabari (Mescudi) is an up-and-coming artist who is pushing himself towards fame and fortune all while trying to balance a complicated love life. Upon landing his dream apartment, Jabari moves in with even more hope for his future. After receiving his keys, he almost immediately meets his new neighbor, Meadow (Williams). Like Jabari, Meadow is also an artist, but instead of music, she has an eye for all things photography and fashion. Between the two, creativity will breed love as they put their skills together to seek total showbiz domination.

Along with the reveal of Kid Cudi and Williams’ characters, we also have some intel as to who everyone else will be voicing. Chalamet, in his first animated role, will star as Jimmy, Jabari’s entrepreneurial and brainy best friend. He also holds another special title in Jabari’s heart - that of his weed dealer. Ty Dolla $ign will be heard as Ky, Jabari’s close pal who always shows up for him even when it's in odd and unexpected ways. Harrier will play Carmen, Jabari’s most recent ex-girlfriend. As cool as they come, Jabari often finds himself questioning why it didn’t work out with her. Known for her roles both in and out of the world of animation, Hudgens joins Entergalactic as Karina, Meadow’s pregnant bestie who has the world figured out.

Abbott will be featured as Meadow’s art rep, Reed. 070 Shake will play Meadow’s artsy peer, Nadia. A New York Native, Nadia isn’t afraid to make a stance with her sculptures, something that has gained her both praise and criticism. Smith will join the group as BMX superstar, Jordan. Younger than the other characters, Jordan’s outlook on life is a dead giveaway of his age. David will play Mr. Rager, a superhero creation who Jabari has dreamt up. Taylor portrays a boxing coach at Rumble NYC who is here to whip Meadow and Karina into shape. Castro will voice Len, a bright-eyed, success thirsty businessman who works alongside Jabari at Vision Comics. Finally, Culkin will be heard as Downtown Pat, a well known name in the underground of NYC. Don’t let his tough exterior fool you - Pat is as sweet as they come and will offer you the best advice you’ve ever received.

Along with starring and co-creating, Mescudi will also write the series alongside Ian Edelman with both serving as executive producers with the series’ co-creator, Kenya Barris. While no release date has been set, Entergalactic is eying a fall premiere on Netflix. Keep scrolling to see the show's teaser trailer. Watch the trailer below: