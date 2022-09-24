Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi has given fans a glimpse into the concept behind his upcoming Netflix show Entergalactic. The animated special, which is based on Cudi's forthcoming album of the same title, tells the story of young artists Jabari (voiced by Cudi) and Meadow (voiced by Jessica Williams) as they navigate love and success in New York.

The prolific rapper sat down with the show's executive producer and creator of Black-ish Kenya Barris to explore his inspiration behind the project, the title of which derives from a song on Cudi's 2009 album "Man On The Moon: The End of Day." Cudi explained that whilst romance sits at the heart of the show, it also explores Jabari and Meadow's first experience using psychedelic drugs.

Of the upcoming project, Cudi said, "Coming up with the concept of the show, I was like 'Yo, I want a song that truly embodies the tone,'" he said. “And like 'Enter Galactic' from 'Man On The Moon' is a love song. It’s simply just about me meeting this girl that I like and we’re doing shrooms for the first time." Cudi went on to explain how he felt there was a "void" in the industry when it comes to telling Black love stories, adding: "We don't see it a lot."

A reel of A-listers have lent their vocals to the special venture including Timothée Chalamet, Macaulay Culkin, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Keith David, Jaden Smith, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, and Ty Dolla $ign. Fletcher Moules, whose prior credits include Clash of Clans: Revenge, sits at the directorial helm of the project. Meanwhile, the series' colorful animations have been curated by visual effects specialists DNEG. The studio has previously worked on movies such as Jurassic World: Dominion, Pacific Rim Uprising and DC's upcoming Black Adam.

Cudi is gearing himself up to make waves with the unique concept. To really cement this distinctive exploration of his album, Entergalactic is set to drop on the same date as the album, giving fans of the rapper even more to be excited about. Producer Barris previously teased, in an interview with Complex, that each song will be explored through an episode in the show. “The idea of there's never been an album and a series dropped at the same time, so each song will have a 30-minute narrative that kind of explains what that song is about, and it's a love story," he said. "It's a youthful love story told through Cudi's music.”

Entergalactic lands on Netflix on September 30. Watch the video below: