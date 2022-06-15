Netflix has announced the release date for Entergalatic, an upcoming animated series from Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris. Following the story of two artists trying to get by in New York City, Entergalatic will debut on the streaming platform this September. The announcement was made with a short clip highlighting the series distinctive animated style.

The thirty-second clip introduces us to Jabari, a young artist voiced by Kid Cudi. In the trailer, Jabari lights up and takes a deep breath, blowing smoke in the air. The smoke changes shape until it becomes the series logo. Jabari is lying on a couch watching TV, and as we see the screen, we get to see the credits and the release date of the animated series. It’s also worth noting how Jabari’s small room table is filled with spray paint cans, teasing that Jabari expresses himself through graffiti.

We can also see multiple card boxes on Jabari’s apartment floor, teasing the story of Entergalatic. The show will follow Jabari as he moves to New York City, where he’ll meet another artist, photographer it-girl Meadow (voiced by Jessica Williams). Together, Jabari and Meadow will explore love and self-expression in one of the biggest cities in the world. The trailer also shows us some more of the unique art style of Entergalatic, animated in low frames to mimic paintings. The series is looking great, and fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer before Entergalatic releases.

Image via Netflix

Besides developing the series and lending his voice to one of the main characters, Kid Cudi also composed a new album filled with original songs for Entergalatic’s soundtrack. The series' star-studded voice cast also includes Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin.

Entergalatic is directed by Fletcher Moules, with Ian Edelman & Maurice Williams as writers. The trio executive produces together with Kenya Barris, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Karina Manashil, and Dennis Cummings. The series is animated by DNEG, a VFX studio that worked for movies such as Dune, Jungle Cruise, and Pacific Rim Uprising.

Entergalatic comes to Netflix on September 30. Check out the clip and synopsis below: