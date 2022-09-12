Netflix released a new trailer for Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and Kenya Barris's upcoming special Entergalactic, giving audiences an extended look at the gorgeously animated story of a young artist navigating life and love in the Big Apple. In particular, the new footage focuses on the romantic side of the show, teasing how the two creatives at its core come together through happenstance in hopes of finding something special with each other.

The trailer introduces viewers to Jabari (Mescudi) as he moves into his new apartment in New York City - an industrial pad with little furniture, plenty of space, and most importantly, freedom. Enjoying his new life in the sprawling cityscape, he starts looking for love and immediately finds himself caught in a complicated situation. He hits it off with his new neighbor Meadow (Jessica Williams), a fellow artist who specializes in photography. After going on a date with her, ending with a romantic ride home on the back of his bike, it's clear the two have something special, but the re-emergence of his ex-girlfriend into his life, along with his burgeoning art career, throws a wrench into everything. It seems Jabari's determined to make this one last though and his friends give him some much-needed advice on how to put in the work to make his and Meadow's relationship real.

On top of teasing the love story at Entergalactic's center, the trailer shows off a wide variety of locales rendered in the special's stunning, unique animation style. The credit belongs to DNEG whose animation work was recently seen in 2021's Ron's Gone Wrong which the studio co-produced with Locksmith Animation. With Mescudi and Barris's project, they've opted for a vibrant palate to go with the almost painterly quality of the animation, resulting in some jaw-dropping vistas where even the littlest details pop.

Image via Netflix

Entergalactic started life as a series for Netflix before transitioning into a special written by Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams and directed by Fletcher Moules. Mescudi and Williams lead a wildly talented voice cast for the special featuring Timothée Chalamet in his first ever voice role alongside Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin.

Aside from starring, Mescudi will also be showcasing his musical talents, creating an album to serve as the soundtrack for the special that will release alongside it. Under the Kid Cudi name, Mescudi has remained one of the biggest names in the music industry to this day with Entergalactic marking his eighth studio album release. The special will mark the continuation of his ever-growing on-screen presence. He recently got the spotlight with Ti West's critically acclaimed horror film X and will next appear in the John Woo-directed actioner Silent Night among other project. He'll also add director and writer to his résumé in 2023 with his original series Teddy.

Entergalactic comes to Netflix on September 30. Check out the trailer below.