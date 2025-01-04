The movies of 2024 showcase an eclectic mix of genres and styles, offering captivating cinematic experiences for all audiences. From nail-biting thrillers like Carry-On and Rebel Ridge to visually spectacular blockbusters like Twisters and Wicked to movies that are just really having a good time, like Deadpool & Wolverine, this year’s standout films explore human resilience, moral dilemmas, and societal issues, often wrapped in intense action, humor, or heartfelt storytelling. Thrillers, comedies and nostalgic reimaginings round out the mix, ensuring something for every viewer. These films balance performance and emotional engagement, often pushing the boundaries of conventional storytelling to create unforgettable moments.

This year, the most entertaining films shine as escapist experiences that may also engage with deeper themes, making them not only exciting and engaging but memorable. The most entertaining movies embody the diverse ways cinema can captivate, offering a unique review of the year’s most exhilarating films. These are the most entertaining movies of 2024, ranked by their ability to engross, excite and emotionally impact viewers—whether through stunning visuals, gripping performances or innovative storytelling.

10 ‘Rebel Ridge’

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier

Former Marine Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) arrives in the corrupt town of Shelby Springs, Louisiana, to post bail for his cousin Mike, only to have his funds unjustly seized by the local police under civil forfeiture laws. As Terry struggles against the corrupt system, he allies with Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), a courthouse clerk uncovering systemic misconduct. Facing legal roadblocks, and violent resistance from Police Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson), Terry’s fight for justice escalates into a perilous mission. Amid deadly confrontations, Terry perseveres, determined to hold the corrupt system accountable at tragic costs.

Rebel Ridge seamlessly weaves intense action, sharp social commentary and a breakout performance by Aaron Pierre. Pierre’s Terry Richmond captivates with his methodical, non-lethal combat approach, dismantling systems of power with skill and restraint. The film’s exploration of systemic injustice—shedding light on civil asset forfeiture and racial profiling—adds layers to its suspenseful, action-packed narrative. With incredible performances, intelligent pacing, and thought-provoking themes, it delivers both adrenaline and substance.

9 ‘Carry-On’

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

On Christmas Eve, TSA officer Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton) is blackmailed by a mercenary, the Traveler (Jason Bateman), into allowing a deadly package onto a flight, with his pregnant girlfriend’s (Sofia Carson) life at stake. Monitored by an accomplice, the Watcher (Theo Rossi), Ethan faces escalating threats and uncovers a conspiracy targeting a congresswoman to justify increased defense spending. Racing against time and under constant surveillance, Ethan must make impossible decisions and contend with the consequences, while trying to outwit the Traveler and prevent a disaster.

As a fast-paced, action-packed thriller, Carry-On delivers high entertainment value through strong performances, particularly from Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman. While the film's premise centers on a moral dilemma, it doesn't explore its themes or characters deeply—a tradeoff for suspenseful, well-executed action sequences. The over-the-top action keeps the ride fun, evoking nostalgia for classic '90s thrillers—viewers will have the best viewing experience if they suspend their belief. Despite its predictability and occasional tonal inconsistencies, Carry-On succeeds as a thrilling escapist experience, making it one of the most entertaining films of 2024 for casual viewers seeking pure action and excitement.

8 ‘Anora’

Directed by Sean Baker

In a whirlwind romance, Anora “Ani” (Mikey Madison), a young sex worker, marries Vanya (Mark Eidelshtein), the immature son of a Russian oligarch in Las Vegas. When Vanya's parents learn of the marriage, they plot to annul it, sending henchmen after Vanya. As Ani fights for her marriage, she realizes Vanya’s immaturity and the overwhelming power of his family. Amid high-energy action, humor and heartbreak, Ani confronts the harsh reality of her marriage to Vanya and connects with one of the henchmen, Igor (Yura Borisov).

Anora is a cinematic tour de force, blending humor, heartbreak, and razor-sharp social commentary into a cinematic rollercoaster. Mikey Madison delivers a spectacular performance as Ani, a complex character navigating the intersection of vulnerability and resilience. With its dazzling energy, the film deftly shifts between comedy and drama, using Ani's precarious life as a lens to explore classism and exploitation. Sean Baker’s visually rich direction and empathetic storytelling elevate the material, turning a story of whirlwind romance into a profound meditation on human connection and dreams out of reach. Anora is wildly entertaining, richly layered, and a bold reinvention of romantic drama for modern audiences.

7 ‘Longlegs’

Directed by Osgood Perkins

Longlegs is a chilling thriller that follows young FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) as she investigates a series of murders in 1990s Oregon. The murders adhere to a pattern—they involve a father murdering his family, followed by his own suicide and they occur on particular dates with occult clues left behind. Lee’s sharp instincts and seemingly clairvoyant abilities uncover a link to the killer known as "Longlegs" (Nicolas Cage). Lee discovers unsettling ties between the murders, her own past and a dark, occult force driving the crimes.

Longlegs is one of 2024’s most enthralling horror films, combining psychological and supernatural terror with Nicolas Cage’s entertaining and unforgettable portrayal of Longlegs—with the anticipation of seeing his face being a driving force of entertainment value in the movie. Right from the start, Longlegs captivates viewers with its disturbing footage of the bleak winter and its brief but effective introduction to Longlegs the character, leaving viewers craving yet dreading his next appearance. The film’s oppressive atmosphere, stunning cinematography, and chilling sound design collectively evoke an inescapable nightmare. Despite a heavy-handed exposition late into the film, director Osgood Perkins crafts a macabre experience, making it a standout in the horror genre this year.

6 ‘Twisters’

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung

The standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister follows former storm chaser Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who is haunted by a tragic tornado encounter that claimed the lives of her team. Years later, Kate reunites with her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos), in Oklahoma to test new storm-tracking technology. There, she meets Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a popular social media storm chaser. As unprecedented storms wreak havoc, Tyler and Kate are forced to collaborate to deploy innovative technology to mitigate the tornadoes' destruction.

Twisters is thrilling and visually spectacular, delivering pure summer blockbuster entertainment, with its heart-pounding storm sequences, stunning special effects, and charismatic performance by Glen Powell, who energizes the film. Director Lee Isaac Chung balances high-octane action with themes of loss, resilience, and humanity's vulnerability to nature’s fury, offering depth beyond the chaos. Though formulaic at times, what it lacks is made up for in entertainment value. Twisters succeeds as a nostalgic and epic disaster film, weaving action, humor and incredible visuals into a whirlwind of emotion and excitement.