Showtime has announced today that they have given a series order to a brand-new comedy series called Entitled, created by Matt Morgan and starring Stranger Things star Brett Gelman.

The upcoming 30-minute, eight-episode series will follow Gabe, played by Gelman, an American widower who is forced to get to know his British wife's estranged family as they live together in a crumbling gothic mansion in the English countryside. The family all vie for his affections and compete for his newly inherited fortune. The series is set to begin production in Manchester, England in August and is currently scheduled to premiere for Showtime in 2023. There is currently no additional casting for the series announced besides Gelman.

Gelman has twice been part of a SAG Award-nominated ensemble, with Stranger Things and Fleabag. He has also served as a writer on several projects as well, including writing the feature film Lemon alongside Janicza Bravo, which he also starred in​​​​​​. His numerous onscreen credits also include Mr. Mercedes, Camping, Another Period, Love, Twin Peaks, Married, Mad Men, and The Inbetweeners. The UK-based Morgan shared in a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Comedy Program for Ponderland. Morgan’s other writing credits include Mister Winner, Murder in Successville, Cardinal Burns, Plebs, and The Mimic.

Along with being the creator, Morgan also serves as executive prouder on Entitled and is joined by series star Gelman as well as Harry Williams, Jack Williams, and Sarah Hammond of Two Brothers Pictures, who will be reuniting with Gelman, as the trio served as producers on the Emmy winning Fleabag and International Emmy nominee Back To Life. Tim Kirkby will also serve as an executive producer and will also be the director of season 1 of Entitled. The series is co-produced by Showtime and Channel 4.

“I am so excited to be back at it with my fam that is Harry, Jack, and Sarah at Two Brothers,” said Gelman. “I am so incredibly grateful to Channel 4 and Showtime and blessed to have a genius like Matt creating such a deliciously twisted world.” Executive Vice President of Global Programming at Showtime Networks Inc. Amy Israel also provided a statement with the announcement of the series order, saying, "With Matt Morgan’s razor-sharp writing, the world-class producing team of Harry, Jack and Sarah at Two Brothers, and a role perfectly written for the singular Brett Gelman, ENTITLED is led by an undeniable creative team at the center of a funny, suspenseful and surprisingly emotional comedy.”

Entitled is scheduled to begin production in Manchester, England this August, with the upcoming comedy series scheduled to premiere on Showtime in 2023.

