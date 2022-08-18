Showtime and Channel 4’s new comedy series Entitled has unveiled the full cast as production begins in Manchester, England. It was announced previously that the series will be led by Stranger Things alum Brett Gelman. Now he’s joined by Donald Sumpter, Brendan Patricks, Jonathan Livingstone, Mark Quartley, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Charlotte Louise Arrowsmith, and Kelly Wenham.

The series created by Matt Morgan (Mister Winner) will star Gelman as American widower Gabe, who after his British wife’s death inherits her family’s crumbling gothic mansion in the heart of the English countryside. Now he must get to know her estranged and eccentric family, The Beaucrofts. While Gabe looks for closure, his wife’s family tries to manipulate him to win his favor and part of his inheritance.

While there are no details about specific roles disclosed the newly added cast of six seems to be playing The Beaucrofts. The upcoming 30-minute, eight-episode series is directed by English filmmaker Tim Kirkby (The Pentaverate) while, Morgan and Gelman will executive produce alongside Fleabag production trio Harry Williams, Jack Williams, and Sarah Hammond of Two Brothers Pictures. Gelman previously worked with Two Brother Picture’s trio on the fan-favorite British comedy-drama created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In its course, the series received 11 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won six along with a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

At the time of the announcement of the series, Gelman said in a statement, “I am so excited to be back at it with my fam that is Harry, Jack, and Sarah. I am so incredibly grateful to Channel 4 and Showtime and blessed to have a genius like Matt creating such a deliciously twisted world.” Commending the team in place for Entitled, Showtime’s Amy Israel said, "With Matt Morgan’s razor-sharp writing, the world-class producing team of Harry, Jack, and Sarah at Two Brothers, and a role perfectly written for the singular Brett Gelman, Entitled is led by an undeniable creative team at the center of a funny, suspenseful and surprisingly emotional comedy.”

Along with Stranger Things and Fleabag Gelman’s acting credits include Mad Men, Mr. Mercedes, Camping, Another Period, Love, Twin Peaks, Married, and The Inbetweeners. He has also impressive writing credits like Mister Winner, Murder in Successville, Cardinal Burns, Plebs, and The Mimic among others.

Entitled will premiere on Channel 4 in the UK and Showtime in the US sometime in 2023. Meanwhile, check out our conversation with Gelman, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour about Stranger Things Season 4 below: