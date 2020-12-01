Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn is slide-tackling his first television project. Vaughn’s Marv Films is set to produce Day 1’s, a 10-episode series set in the world of professional soccer from Entourage creator Doug Ellin.

As reported by Variety, Ellin is writing the series and will serve as showrunner alongside Chris Case. Additionally, French soccer star Thierry Henry will executive produce with his agent Darren Dein and will also appear in the series as himself. The show will follow a young player named Dezmond King as he struggles with his rising stardom. Vaughn will direct the pilot episode, which is scheduled to begin filming sometime next year.

Vaughn said: “For my first journey into television I couldn’t have a better partner than Doug; and with Thierry and Darren to guide us on the football, it’s a dream come true.”

Image via 20th Century Fox

“I love writing about friends who are family and this show gives us a great new platform to do that,” Ellin said. “Chris and I are going deep inside the life of an elite athlete to explore the world of Premier League football, a world we find more exciting, interesting, and even crazy, by the day. We’re thrilled to be partnered with Thierry and Darren whose first-hand knowledge and expertise lends great authenticity, and to have a visionary like Matthew Vaughn on board to bring this show to life couldn’t be more exciting.”

“Entourage was one of my favorite TV shows and when Doug invited me on set to film my brief cameo appearance in the movie, I never would have thought that I would be part of bringing a new TV show to life,” said Henry. “I’m also incredibly excited that Matthew Vaughn has agreed to bring his vast expertise and knowledge to the series along with many more extremely talented individuals. Hopefully I can share some of my experiences as this topic is much closer to my heart.”

Vaughn’s next film, the Kingsman prequel The King’s Man, was originally scheduled to release way back in November of 2019, but got pushed to February of 2020. It was pushed again to September 2020, and finally moved again to February 2021 due to the pandemic. That amount of release date shuffling in the pre-COVID world isn’t generally a good sign, but hopefully the prequel will be as fun as Vaughn’s original. For more Entourage-related news, click here to read an interesting casting announcement involving Armie Hammer, who did a delightful cameo as himself in the Entourage movie.

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy Feels Like It’s from a Completely Different Era | 4K Review Peter Jackson’s beloved fantasy epic holds up beautifully, but it’s a far cry from the blockbusters of today.