The follow-up movie to one of the most acclaimed HBO shows of all-time just got an exciting streaming update. Netflix has announced that Entourage, the 2015 film which aired four years after the conclusion of the eight-season series, will begin streaming on the platform starting on August 16. The film returned original stars Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Jerry Ferrara, and Kevin Dillon, and hauled in just short of $50 million at the worldwide box office on a reported budget of $30 million, squeezing by with a thin but respectable profit margin. The Entourage movie also stars Jeremy Piven, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Perrey Reeves, and currently sits at "rotten" scores of 32% from critics and 57% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Entourage movie was written and directed by Doug Ellin, creator of the original Entourage series. Ellin directed six episodes of the series which he created, with other notable names such as Mark Mylod, David Frankel, and Patty Jenkins all helming more than one episode. Star O'Connolly even directed several episodes of the HBO series. Ellin has not worked on another project since writing and directing the Entourage movie, which the TV show also served as his break-out work in 2004, only writing several small screenplays and shorts before then. He has, however, worked as an executive producer on Billy Bob Thornton's Bad Santa 2, as well as one episode of the sports documentary series 30 for 30, and several new podcasts.

What Is Popular To Watch on Netflix?

The Union, the Netflix original movie starring Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg, is dominating the Netflix charts following its premiere on the platform last week. Two animated movies, The Emoji Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, are also hanging around in the top 10 most popular movies on Netflix, with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish's Night School sneaking into the #8 spot. As for TV shows, the final season of The Umbrella Academy is still hanging on to a spot in the top 10, with the new season of Emily in Paris also sitting comfortably as the #2 most popular show on Netflix.

