In a struggling world that is incredibly affected by climate change and environmental degradation, it makes sense that the media has emerged as a medium for sparking conversations on the subject. Cinema is definitely one of them, as it provides audiences with thought-provoking and educational documentaries, as well as films that have the ability to inspire us all to look within and try to understand if there is anything that each one of us can do.

Many films have not only entertained but also highlighted the urgent need to protect our planet and hope for a better tomorrow. In this list, we look back at some of the best environmental movies, ranging from psychological dramas to horror films, that tackle these issues and make a call to action.

10 'Okja' (2017)

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Image via Netflix

Although not Bong Joon-ho's best film to date (Parasite arguably takes the spot), Okja is a genre-bending, entertaining action adventure with sci-fi elements and dark humor thrown into the mix. The story mostly focuses on a young girl (Ahn Seo-hyun) who risks everything to prevent a multinational company from kidnapping her best friend: a fascinating animal named with the film's titular name.

Okja's thought-provoking message on consumerism and the consequences of corporate-driven animal agriculture (both ethical and environmental) is one of its most important aspects; not only is Garland's film well-executed with stunning cinematography and visual effects, but it also sends valuable environmentalist messages on mass meat production, shedding important light on the exploitation of natural resources and safeguarding of animal welfare.

9 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind' (2019)

Director: Chiwetel Ejiofor

Image via Netflix

Based on the memoir of the same name by William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind focuses on the inspiring, enlightening journey of a thirteen-year-old boy (Maxwell Simba) in Malawi as he creates an unconventional way to save his family and entire village from famine.

Chiwetel Ejiofor's captivating directorial debut does a wonderful job of addressing environmental issues, namely in how it showcases the impact of deforestation and how this eventually leads to famine and crop failures. At its core, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind is a thoughtful movie that highlights the importance of addressing climate change through its beautiful landscapes and excellent direction. Not only is it emotionally engaging, but also visually pleasing.

8 'Isle of Dogs' (2018)

Director: Wes Anderson

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Like other Wes Anderson pictures, Isle of Dogs is a visually absorbing stop-motion with a unique, textured look. Inspired by traditional Japanese art and culture and set in Japan, the 2018 film follows a boy's (Koyo Rankin) odyssey in search of his lost dog.

Whether we're talking about the original character design that makes the movie's characters instantly recognizable or its heartwarming adventure/social commentary premise, Isle of Dogs is nothing short of incredible. While it does touch on important themes of loyalty and friendship, Anderson's picture mostly highlights environmental degradation, with the movie's primary setting — a wasteland filled with garbage — being a major element. On top of touching on environmentalist concerns, Isle of Dogs is anchored by engaging storytelling and a great score.

7 'Annihilation' (2018)

Director: Alex Garland

Image via Netflix

Ex Machina may be a top-tier Alex Garland movie. However, Annihilation also deserves audiences' attention. The perfect pick for fans of eco-horror, this 2018 film follows a biologist who signs up for a secret expedition into a mysterious zone where the laws of nature do not apply. The cast features Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson among other talents.

Annihilation is an existentialist, environmental movie that thrives in its original narrative and stunning cinematography, providing viewers with a thought-provoking exploitation of real issues and commenting on humanity's destructive tendencies. Themes of decay are often in the spotlight, as well as nature's uncontrollable, larger-than-life power, often metaphorized through the mysterious "The Shimmer" at the center of its narrative. At its heart, it meditates on how everything is connected, so when one thing changes, it can ultimately affect everything else around it.

6 'Avatar' (2009)

Director: James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Studios

James Cameron is known for a handful of different projects, with the Avatar franchise standing out. Set mostly in the beautiful world of Pandora, this visually immersive 2009 picture follows a paraplegic Marine (Sam Worthington) who becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he now considers his home.

Avatar's stunning world-building, featuring plenty of animals and natural landscapes, is guaranteed to draw in audiences who haven't yet seen it. Although more fit for fans of the fantasy genre, it ultimately sparks nearly anyone's interest thanks to its groundbreaking visuals and engaging narrative. Cameron's movie deals with environmentalist themes from the beginning, especially as it shows how wonderful and powerful nature can be while highlighting the importance of protecting it from destructive mankind.

5 'Children of Men' (2006)

Director: Alfonso Cuáron

Image via Universal Pictures

Children of Men's haunting depiction of a near-future scenario is one of the most striking aspects of Alfonson Cuáron's movie. The story is set in 2027 in a world where women have somehow become infertile. A former activist agrees to help transport a pregnant woman to a sanctuary at sea.

While it may not be the most obvious pick, the astounding Children of Men is an environmentalist picture for diverse reasons — its haunting illustration of a totally broken world and decaying cities are at the top of the list. What makes it a thought-provoking picture, though, is how it somehow feels close to reality, especially in how it addresses environmental challenges and a collapsing society. Its social commentary on themes like immigration and the refugee crisis also plays a huge role.

4 'WALL-E' (2008)

Director: Andrew Stanton

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

What better movie to teach young audiences about the importance of taking care of the planet instead of neglecting Earth than Andrew Stanton's WALL-E ? This animated adventure epic sees a lonely robot responsible for cleaning a waste-covered Earth meeting another robot and ultimately falling for her. Together, they set out on a life-changing journey.

WALL-E is an educative movie fit for audiences of all ages. Its commentary about pollution and waste, opening with a bleak picture of planet Earth in a decaying state, is a standout aspect. Additionally, Stanton's movie sheds a poignant light on consumerism, overconsumption, and how mankind has grown disconnected from nature. In the meantime, though, it also conveys a message of hope by depicting a plant growing amidst it all.

3 'First Reformed' (2018)

Director: Paul Schrader

Image via A24

Those who are looking to watch an environmental film with a strong religious approach may want to give Paul Schrader's First Reformed a try. The A24 psychological drama starring Ethan Hawke in a powerhouse performance follows a minister of a small congregation as he grapples with the despair brought on by tragedy, worldly concerns, and a tormented past.

First Reformed not only concerns environmental issues like climate change but also the struggles of spiritual crisis. Still, the central theme is indeed the character's growing concern with ecological degradation and morals, especially after his interaction with environmental activist Michael (Philip Ettinger). Furthermore, Schrader's provocative picture effectively critiques the involvement of big corporations in the world's decaying state, serving as a call to action on all the environmental issues going on in the world.

2 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Studio Ghibli

Another animated movie that deserves your attention for the way it handles environmental topics is Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke. This family-friendly story follows confident young warrior Ashitaka, who finds himself in the middle of a war between forest gods and a mining colony.

Beautifully animated as per usual when it comes to Studio Ghibli pictures, Princess Mononoke's sharp commentary on the conflict between nature and humans is poignant and even educational; it provides audiences with a complex portrayal of an important issue and paints a thought-provoking scenario — one that reflects the real-world challenges of balancing human and technological advancement with environmental preservation. Princess Mononoke warns audiences about the consequences of destruction, ultimately even suggesting that a balance between industry and nature is possible.